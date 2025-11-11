Sergio Gor was sworn on Monday as the US Ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia. President Donald Trump attended Gor's swearing-in ceremony held at the Oval Office, and expressed confidence that he would do an "outstanding job in strengthning America's relationship with one of the most important international relationships".

Trump said he was assigning Gor the crucial task of further strengthening bilateral ties across strategic, economic, and security areas, while deepening what he described as America’s “fantastic relationship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today we are thrilled to be here for the swearing-in of our next Ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia, which is a big deal and Sergio will handle it better than anybody could handle it. I want to congratulate Sergio,” Trump said in his remarks.

Top officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, and several senators also attended the ceremony.

Emphasising India’s importance to Washington, Trump added, “I’m trusting Sergio to help strengthen our country’s one of the most important international relationships, and that is the strategic partnership with the Republic of India. It’s a big deal. India is a home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations, the largest country in the world and it has got over 1.5 billion people and we have a fantastic relationship with Prime Minister Modi and Sergio’s enhanced that because he’s become already friendly with Prime Minister.”

He noted that Indian leaders were eager to engage with Gor even before his formal appointment, saying, “Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, ‘let’s get to know this man,’ and they like what they see.”

Focus On Trade, Technology, And Security

Praising India’s economic growth and expanding middle class, Trump said, “I know you're gonna have a great success over there. It's a very important relationship. It's also the fastest-growing middle class and it's an important economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region. It's an amazing country.”

He added that Gor’s role would center on strengthening economic partnerships, boosting investment, and promoting US exports. “As the Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country's bond, promote investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American energy exports, and expand our security cooperation,” Trump said.

Gor Vows To Deepen Bilateral Partnership

After being sworn in, Sergio Gor expressed gratitude for the President’s trust and promised to build on the “deep friendship” shared by the two nations. “I look forward to enhancing the relationship between our two nations. I look forward to doing a great job for you,” Gor said.

Trump had nominated Gor in August as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. During his Senate confirmation hearing in September, Gor described India as “one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world.”

Ahead of his formal appointment, the former Senate aide and entrepreneur visited India in October, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss cooperation in trade, technology, and regional security.