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English NewsNewsWorldSerbia President Aleksandar Vucic Quits PM Race Ahead Of October Elections

Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic Quits PM Race Ahead Of October Elections

Aleksandar Vucic will now be running to be prime minister in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections slated for next month.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Vucic resigned to run for prime minister.
  • Snap elections follow protests over tragedy and corruption.
  • Vucic dominates Serbian politics, balancing EU aspirations, Russian ties.

Reported by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez with dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP | Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru, Wesley Dockery

Serbia's long-time President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Sunday that he would resign from his post in order to run for prime minister in the upcoming October snap elections.

From the presidential palace in Belgrade, Vucic spoke to supporters: "I am resigning as president."

"Tomorrow morning I will hand over my duties to the parliament speaker," he added "This is the last evening for me in this building," Vucic declared.

"I served you faithfully. I served all of you, and our homeland Serbia, honourably and honestly throughout my presidential term," Vucic told supporters. "The fight is only beginning," he added.

Dominating Serbian politics

Vucic is banned by the Serbian Constitution from seeking a third term. He was serving his second term and would have left office in May of 2027.

The 56-year-old, who has ties to Serbian nationalism and had once served as minister under the administration of Slobodan Milosevic, has dominated Serbian politics for more over a decade.

Vucic supporters praise him for his stability, stated commitment to development projects in Serbia and his patriotism, in a country long overshadowed by war in the 1990s and subsequent international isolation.

Opponents, however, have decried what they see as increasingly authoritarian tendencies and leading a government accused of endemic corruption.

Abroad, Vucic has had to juggle the competing interests of his country's European Union aspirations and its close ties to Russia.

Opposition had sought snap elections

Earlier in September, Vucic called for snap elections for October. He cited "major turbulence on the domestic political scene," as the reason.

Vucic was referring to the political movement and major setback for his government that was triggered by a tragedy in Serbia's second-largest city of Novi Sad. In November 2024, an awning of a newly reconstructed railway station in Novi Sad collapsed, killing 16 people.

The disaster triggered nationwide ⁠protests by students and the opposition. They ​demanded accountability for those responsible for the disaster, transparency in public procurement, an end to systemic corruption, and an early parliamentary vote.

Vucic's government repeatedly denied accusations, but still, several officials, including two ministers, were arrested or resigned after the incident. The upcoming snap election will test Vucic's popularity and political survival.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Aleksandar Vucic resigning as president?

Aleksandar Vucic is resigning from his presidential post because the Serbian Constitution bans him from seeking a third term. He will run for prime minister in the upcoming snap elections.

What prompted the call for snap elections in Serbia?

Snap elections were called due to

What are the main criticisms against Aleksandar Vucic's government?

Opponents criticize Vucic for increasingly authoritarian tendencies and a government accused of endemic corruption. These views contrast with supporters who praise his stability and patriotism.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aleksandar Vucic SERBIA
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