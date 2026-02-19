Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldSeal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences: Trump Warns Iran, Sets Deadline

Seal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences: Trump Warns Iran, Sets Deadline

Trump reiterated that peace in the Middle East would not be possible if Iran possessed nuclear weapons.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:22 PM (IST)

Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal” with Washington, cautioning that failure to do so would result in “bad things” for the Middle Eastern nation.

“It's proven to be over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal otherwise bad things happen,” Trump said while addressing the inaugural meeting of the “Board of Peace”, a body formed by him to secure stability in Gaza and beyond.

He added that negotiations must move forward within the next 10 days or the United States “may have to take it a step further”. Without specifying what action that might entail, he said, “You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

Nuclear Issue Central To Warning

Trump reiterated that peace in the Middle East would not be possible if Iran possessed nuclear weapons.

“They can't have nuclear weapons. They can't have peace in the Middle East if they have nuclear weapons. They have been told that very strongly,” he said.

US Military Build-Up In Region

The remarks come amid an expanded US military presence in the Middle East. The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington has moved advanced F-35 and F-22 fighter jets to the region.

The US has also deployed major naval assets. While the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was already operating near Iran’s coast, a second carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, has been dispatched to the area.

Separately, Axios reported that a war between the US and Iran could be “imminent” and may last “for weeks”, citing US officials and advisers who suggested military action could begin sooner rather than later.

Talks In Geneva, Mediation By Oman

The heightened rhetoric comes even as the two countries held a second round of talks in Geneva, mediated by Oman. The US is seeking to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb, an objective Tehran denies pursuing, while Iran is pressing for relief from US sanctions.

Warning From Israel

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a warning to Tehran. “If the ayatollahs make a mistake and attack us, they will receive a response they cannot even imagine,” the Israeli Prime Minister said.

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Seal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences Donald Trump Warns Iran
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Seal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences: Trump Warns Iran, Sets Deadline
Seal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences: Trump Warns Iran, Sets Deadline
World
'11 Expensive Jets Shot Down': Trump Revives India-Pak ‘War Stopped’ Claim With New Twist
'11 Expensive Jets Shot Down': Trump Revives India-Pak ‘War Stopped’ Claim With New Twist
World
US To Strike Iran 'Within Hours'? Trump Meets Top Advisers As Washington Readies Offensive
US To Strike Iran 'Within Hours'? Trump Meets Top Advisers As Washington Readies Offensive
World
F-35s, F-22s And Two Carriers: US Signals Readiness Amid Iran Standoff
F-35s, F-22s And Two Carriers: US Signals Readiness Amid Iran Standoff
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget