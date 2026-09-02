Where Does Vladimir Putin's Family Live? What We Know About His Daughters And Wife

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, where he attended the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and spoke on global issues.

While the world closely follows Putin's international activities, little is known about his personal life and family. An old BBC report and various media reports have provided several details about his family and private life. Here's what is known.

Where Do Putin's Daughters Live?

President Putin has generally kept his family and children away from the public spotlight. During a press conference in 2015, when asked about his daughters, Putin said they had grown up and continued to live in Russia.

He said he was proud of both his daughters, who could speak three international languages fluently. Putin has maintained that everyone should have the right to decide their own future and that his children were living independent lives with dignity.

Who Is Putin's Wife And When Did They Marry?

Putin married Lyudmila in 1983. At the time, Lyudmila was a flight attendant, while Putin was working as an officer with the Soviet Union's intelligence agency, the KGB.

Their marriage lasted for three decades, during which Putin rose to the top of Russian politics. However, citing their busy lives and different lifestyles, the couple mutually decided to separate in 2013. Lyudmila had said that Putin was completely devoted to his work.

What Does Putin's Elder Daughter Maria Do?

Putin and Lyudmila's elder daughter, Maria, was born in 1985. She studied biology at St Petersburg University and later obtained a medical degree from Moscow State University.

She is known as a specialist in the endocrine system and has been involved in teaching and research. She also entered the business world and launched a company with the aim of developing a major medical centre.

Maria was married to Dutch businessman Jorrit Joost Faassen, who worked for a Russian gas company. The couple later got divorced.

Younger Daughter Katerina's Journey From Dance To Business

Putin's younger daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, has attracted public attention for her professional activities.

She was a competitive rock-and-roll dancer and secured fifth place at an international competition in 2013. The same year, she married Kirill Shamalov, the son of a close friend of Putin. Shamalov was later placed under US sanctions in 2018. The couple subsequently divorced.

Katerina has been involved in neurotechnology and business platforms. However, her relationship with the Russian president has never been mentioned on official platforms.

How Many Grandchildren Does Putin Have?

Putin acknowledged having grandchildren during a phone-in programme in 2017. He said he did not want his grandchildren to be raised like princes and instead wanted them to grow up in an ordinary environment like other citizens.

Some reports have also claimed that Putin has two sons -- Ivan, born in 2015, and Vladimir Jr, born in 2019 -- with former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed.

Where Does Putin's Family Live?

Putin's two adult daughters reportedly live in their own private homes near Moscow, where they focus on their respective careers.

Meanwhile, media reports have claimed that his alleged secret family lives in a heavily guarded and luxurious mansion near Lake Valdai, north of Moscow.

According to these reports, the young children are educated at home by private tutors and foreign nannies. Armoured trains and special aircraft are also reportedly used for security.