Saudi Prince Found Dead In London Hotel After Consuming Party Drugs, Alcohol Overdose

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saudi prince died in London from multi-drug ingestion.

Toxicology found alcohol, GHB, and prescription medications.

Prince previously underwent addiction treatment for substance misuse.

Coroner ruled death as misadventure, excluding suicide.

A 29-year-old Saudi prince died after consuming a fatal combination of alcohol, party drugs and prescription medication at a luxury London hotel, a UK coroner's inquest has heard.

The prince, identified as Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud, was found dead in his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest caused by multi-drug ingestion, according to evidence presented before the Inner West London Coroner's Court.

Prince Abdullah had checked into the hotel, where rooms cost around £600 a night, on November 19 for what was expected to be a week-long stay. CCTV footage showed him leaving the hotel for a cigarette on the evening before his death, marking the last time he was seen alive.

Hotel Staff Found Prince Unresponsive

The following day, a hotel cleaner entered the prince's fifth-floor room and found him lying fully clothed on the bathroom floor.

Hotel staff immediately alerted emergency services, but paramedics were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest heard that there was no evidence of third-party involvement, and CCTV footage showed the prince had been alone during his final hours.

ALSO READ | Five Thai Soldiers Killed In Deadly Attack On Military Checkpoint

Toxicology Revealed Fatal Combination Of Substances

Toxicology tests found Prince Abdullah had a blood alcohol concentration of 222mg per 100ml of blood, nearly three times England's legal drink-driving limit.

Experts told the court that the alcohol level alone was high enough to induce a coma. Investigators also detected potentially fatal levels of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as a party drug.

In addition, toxicology tests found traces of cannabis, Xanax and other anti-anxiety medications in therapeutic quantities. Medical experts concluded that the combined effect of the substances caused cardiac arrest, leading to the prince's death.

Prince Had Undergone Addiction Treatment

The court heard that Prince Abdullah had previously struggled with alcohol misuse and dependence on prescription medication.

In August 2025, he was admitted to the Priory Clinic in Roehampton, where he underwent detoxification for alcohol, benzodiazepines and pregabalin. Consultant psychiatrist Dr Victoria Chamorro told the court that the prince responded well to treatment, despite showing symptoms of anxiety and low mood when admitted.

Although he later missed scheduled follow-up appointments, clinicians did not consider him to be at risk of self-harm when he was discharged. Following his treatment at the Priory, he also received care at Rainford Hall Clinic in Merseyside before leaving the facility in October after recovering from an upper respiratory infection.

ALSO READ | 'On Brink Of Failure': Ex-Singapore Envoy Says Pakistan's Military, Not India, Fuels Crisis

Coroner Rules Death Was Misadventure

Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin concluded there was no evidence that Prince Abdullah intended to end his life.

The inquest heard there was no suicide note, no indication that he had expressed suicidal thoughts and no evidence suggesting the involvement of another person.

Recording a verdict of death by misadventure, Harkin ruled that the medical cause of death was multi-drug ingestion. She also extended her condolences to the prince's family.

Following the inquest, the Saudi Royal Court confirmed Prince Abdullah's death in an official statement and announced that funeral prayers would be held at the VIP Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.