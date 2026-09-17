Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Yemen, Release Wreckage Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthis claimed shooting down Saudi F-15, released alleged video.

Saudi Arabia accused Houthis of drone attack near Mecca.

Houthis denied Mecca attack, calling accusation a fabrication.

These events signify escalating conflict between Houthis and Saudi.

Yemen's Houthis on Wednesday claimed they had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib province, saying the aircraft was carrying out what they described as "hostile operations". The group said it used a locally made air-to-air missile to target the fighter jet.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree made the claim on social media, saying the aircraft was brought down while supporting Saudi military operations in the airspace over Marib. He also accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out 450 strikes. The claim had not been independently verified, and Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported loss of an F-15.

The Houthis also released a video that they said showed the Saudi fighter jet being hit and later showed what they described as its wreckage in Marib. The development came amid a sharp escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, including a separate dispute over an alleged drone attack near the holy city of Mecca.

مشاهد نوعية لإسقاط طائرة مقاتلة سعودية من نوع F15 وحطامها في محافظة مأرب - 16 سبتمبر 2026م pic.twitter.com/rk0suliePT — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) September 16, 2026

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Houthis Release Video Of Alleged F-15 Shootdown

The roughly four-minute video released by the Houthis contains footage purportedly showing the fighter jet being targeted before shifting to nighttime scenes of fire and smoke on the ground.

Later footage shows scattered and blackened pieces of wreckage across rocky desert terrain. The video also includes close-ups of burned structural components and a large upright vertical stabiliser bearing markings that appear consistent with a Saudi aircraft.

Armed men wearing a mix of military clothing and Yemeni dress can be seen around the wreckage. Some carry rifles, while one gestures towards the remains. The footage also shows Houthi fighters travelling through the desert in pickup trucks, with one sequence depicting gunfire directed at an advancing vehicle. The Houthis said the video documented the aftermath of the operation.

Saudi Arabia Accuses Houthis Of Targeting Mecca

The claim came hours after Saudi Arabia accused the Houthis of attempting to target Mecca with a drone, triggering widespread concern because of the city's religious significance.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki said Saudi air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone south of Mecca before it could enter the city's prohibited airspace. The interception took place at about 6:50 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the coalition.

Al-Malki described the alleged attempt as a terrorist act and said the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a "red line". He also referred to the incident as the second known attempt to target Mecca, citing a ballistic missile launch in July 2017. Saudi Arabia warned that it would take measures to deter further attacks.

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Houthis Deny Mecca Attack Claim

The Houthis rejected Saudi Arabia's allegation that they had targeted Mecca, calling the claim a fabrication and a lie.

The group has separately claimed responsibility for attacks against Saudi targets as fighting between the two sides intensifies. The latest confrontation comes amid a wider escalation in the Middle East, with Houthi forces expanding their military activity while Saudi Arabia faces growing security concerns.

The reported F-15 shootdown and the dispute over the Mecca-bound drone have added another layer to the rapidly escalating conflict. While the Houthis' claim about the Saudi fighter jet remains unverified, Saudi Arabia has publicly confirmed that its air defences intercepted a drone south of Mecca before it entered the city's restricted airspace.