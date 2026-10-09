Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh Damage Kindergarten, Medical Complex In Saudi Arabia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthi missile debris damaged Riyadh kindergarten, medical complex.

Houthis claimed missile attacks on Saudi airports and bases.

Security concerns rose; schools and embassies took safety measures.

Houthis threatened Saudi oil facilities amid escalating regional conflict.

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that debris from intercepted missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels damaged a kindergarten and a medical complex in Riyadh, as the Iran-backed group claimed a fresh wave of attacks targeting the Saudi capital and other locations.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted two missiles heading towards Riyadh. The kingdom’s civil defence agency later confirmed that falling debris had damaged the two civilian facilities. It did not report any casualties or disclose the extent of the damage.

The latest incidents have heightened security concerns in the capital, with explosions heard across the city following the interceptions. Some diplomatic missions and international schools also introduced precautionary measures amid fears of further attacks.

Houthis Claim Attacks On Riyadh Airport

The Houthis claimed three separate attacks targeting Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, also said missiles had been fired at an airport in Najran and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.

The group has increasingly targeted Saudi Arabia since fighting in Yemen intensified in July. It has also threatened to strike critical infrastructure and disrupt Saudi airspace, raising concerns over the potential impact on civilian and commercial operations.

Schools, Embassies Take Safety Measures

Explosions were heard across Riyadh after the missile interceptions, prompting precautionary measures at diplomatic missions and educational institutions. Some diplomats were instructed to remain inside their embassies, while several international schools tightened safety protocols.

One school reportedly moved children to a basement following the attacks. A parent told AFP that her daughter had called her and said she was “completely distraught”.

The United States also urged its citizens in Saudi Arabia to exercise heightened vigilance following the latest incidents.

Houthis Threaten Saudi Oil Facilities

The Houthis have also threatened Saudi oil facilities, warning workers to leave the sites. The threats come amid a wider escalation of attacks targeting the kingdom.

The latest developments follow an attack on a major refinery south of Riyadh, adding to concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure as tensions linked to the conflict in Yemen continue to escalate.