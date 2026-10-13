Saudi Crown Prince Moved Between Secure Palaces As Houthi Attacks Intensify: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crown Prince moved between palaces amid intensified Houthi attacks.

Deadly Houthi missile killed 13 at Riyadh's international airport.

Saudi Arabia vows firm response; US considers joining strikes.

Iran calls for dialogue, offers mediation between warring parties.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has not appeared in public since donating blood as part of a national campaign on Tuesday, with reports suggesting he has been moved between heavily guarded palaces amid intensifying attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing officials familiar with his movements, the 41-year-old crown prince is being moved between royal residences equipped with bunkers and extensive security arrangements.

A handpicked security team has also been assigned to protect him as fighting involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis intensifies, raising security concerns across the kingdom.

Deadly Houthi Strike Hits Saudi Capital's Airport

Saudi Arabia faced what was described as its deadliest attack in a decade on Saturday, when at least one Houthi missile struck the international airport in the capital. At least 13 people were killed and 300 others injured, many of them seriously.

Officials briefed on the attack told the Wall Street Journal that it was the deadliest single strike against the United States or its Gulf allies in conflicts linked to the Iran war. Among the victims was a 28-year-old Egyptian flight attendant who reportedly died from blood loss after losing an arm. Several other victims also suffered limb loss.

King Khalid International Airport has remained closed since the weekend attack. The facility has been struck four times in the past five days, according to the report.

Saudi Arabia Signals Firm Response

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned that the kingdom's response would be “equally serious”, citing the gravity of the attacks.

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis. Riyadh's allies in the Mecca Pact have also expressed support for the kingdom.

The developments come as hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis intensify, threatening to deepen the regional conflict.

Fragile Ceasefire Collapses Amid Wider Regional Conflict

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have been involved in Yemen's civil war since 2015, when the kingdom intervened on behalf of the internationally recognised government. A fragile ceasefire agreed in 2022 later helped ease hostilities, but the arrangement collapsed in July this year against the backdrop of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The Houthis resumed their attacks after accusing Saudi Arabia of firing on Sanaa airport while an Iranian aircraft was attempting to land.

Backed by Iran, the Houthis are among Tehran's most heavily armed regional allies. The latest escalation has added to concerns about the wider conflict and the possibility of further military action.

Iran Calls For Dialogue After Saudi-Iranian Talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was “deeply concerned about developments in the Arabian Peninsula”. He added that the fighting “will only benefit the Israeli regime”.

Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers spoke late on Sunday about the escalating hostilities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had warned against pursuing a military approach while ignoring the political dimensions of the crisis.

Araghchi also said Tehran was prepared to help initiate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, signalling a possible diplomatic avenue as tensions continue to rise.