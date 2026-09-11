Saudi Crown Prince MBS Urged Trump To Strike Houthis Amid Red Sea Escalation: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saudi Prince urged Trump to strike Yemen's Houthis.

Trump declined intervention; US has no current strike plans.

US Admiral visited Riyadh amidst escalating Red Sea tensions.

Conflict intensified, targeting Red Sea shipping and Saudi assets.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly called US President Donald Trump twice and urged him to launch strikes against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement amid an escalating confrontation in the region, Axios reported.

According to the report, MBS pressed Trump to take military action against the Houthis over their blockade of a vital Red Sea chokepoint. Trump, however, raised concerns about the conflict in Yemen and declined to launch strikes against the group.

Two US officials told Axios that the Trump administration currently has no plans to intervene directly against the Houthis.

There has been no official comment from the White House or the Saudi government.

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US Central Command Chief Visits Riyadh

People familiar with the matter told Axios that US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper travelled to Riyadh for what were described as “urgent coordination meetings”.

The reported visit came amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis and wider instability across West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The developments have raised fresh concerns over the security of shipping and energy routes in and around the Red Sea.

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Saudi-Houthi Conflict Escalates

The latest confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis reportedly intensified in July 2026 after Riyadh prevented an Iranian aircraft carrying a senior Houthi official from landing in Sana’a.

The Houthis subsequently began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, threatening a key route for the kingdom’s oil exports amid the wider blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia, along with allied forces in Yemen, has since responded with airstrikes and ground operations against the Houthis, according to the report.

The Houthis have also carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia and targeted oil giant Aramco.

The current flare-up marks the most serious escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since the United Nations-brokered ceasefire between the two sides collapsed in 2022.