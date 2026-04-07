SABIC Plant Hit in Jubail As Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missiles Amid Gulf Escalation

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Overnight attacks struck a major petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Jubail on Tuesday, triggering a fire and loud explosions in one of the world’s largest industrial hubs, hours after similar facilities in Iran were targeted.

According to AFP, the incident hit plants operated by the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), with witnesses reporting intense blasts followed by flames engulfing parts of the site. Jubail, a vast industrial city on the Gulf coast, is a critical centre for the production of steel, gasoline, petrochemicals, lubricants and chemical fertilisers.

Missiles Intercepted as Air Defences Activated

The attack unfolded amid heightened regional tensions, with Saudi air defence systems engaging incoming threats across the eastern region. A defence ministry spokesperson confirmed that seven ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their targets.

However, debris from the intercepted missiles fell near power facilities, prompting an ongoing assessment of potential damage. Authorities have yet to disclose the full extent of the impact on infrastructure.

Regional Escalation After Iran Facility Hit

The developments came less than a day after Israel claimed responsibility for a “powerful strike” on Iran’s largest petrochemical installation in Asaluyeh. Iranian media reported multiple explosions at the facility, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict dynamics across the Gulf.

The near-simultaneous targeting of key energy infrastructure on both sides has raised fresh concerns over the vulnerability of critical supply chains in the region.

Key Causeway Shut as Precaution

Amid security alerts, Saudi authorities also temporarily suspended traffic on the King Fahd Causeway, the 25-kilometre bridge linking the kingdom to Bahrain.

“The movement of vehicles across King Fahd Bridge has been suspended as a precautionary measure,” the General Authority for the causeway said in an online statement, signalling concerns over potential spillover risks.

Saudi Arabia Blames Iran for Ongoing Attacks

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of repeatedly targeting its energy infrastructure in recent weeks, following Tehran’s intensified offensive across the Gulf after strikes by Israel and the United States in late February.