Saudi Arabia Expels Iran Military Attaché, Embassy Staff; Gives Them 24 Hours To Leave

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Saudi Arabia has ordered Iran’s military attaché, his assistant and three embassy staff members to leave the country within 24 hours after declaring them persona non grata, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday, citing what it described as continued attacks by Tehran on its territory.

In a statement, the ministry warned that persistent Iranian aggression would further escalate tensions and could have “significant consequences” for both current and future ties between the two countries, Reuters reported.

Authorities said Saudi Arabia has been targeted by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones since the onset of the US-Israeli war on Iran, though most of these attacks were successfully intercepted.

Earlier this week, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the kingdom reserves the right to respond militarily, adding that recent strikes had shattered any remaining trust with Tehran.

The latest developments mark a sharp deterioration in relations that had only recently shown signs of improvement. Saudi Arabia and Iran had restored diplomatic ties in 2023 in a bid to ease years of hostility, during which both nations backed rival factions across regional conflicts.

However, the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf nations have reignited tensions, also impacting global energy markets. The conflict has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East and forced production halts in parts of the region.

Qatar Expels Iranian Embassy Staff

Qatar, in a similar move, had declared the military and security attaches at the Iranian Embassy, along with their staff, "persona non grata". It requested that they leave the country within 24 hours. The announcement was made by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The ministry explained that the decision was made "in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2817, and the principles of good neighbourliness."

It also warned that continuation of "hostile approach by the Iranian side will be met with additional measures by the State of Qatar, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests."