Indian National Among 2 Killed In Attack On Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Airport, 2 Others Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom One Indian national killed, two injured in Dammam airport attack.

Indian Embassy confirms casualties, gathering further details from authorities.

Attack highlights rising drone/missile threats in Saudi Arabia.

One Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia, while two other Indians sustained injuries, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said. In a statement, the embassy said Saudi authorities had confirmed the casualties following the incident on Wednesday night. Officials are gathering further information and contacting the affected families.

Saudi Dammam Airport Attack

“Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the embassy said.

Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured. @MEAIndia — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 22, 2026

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The embassy has not disclosed the identities of the deceased or the injured Indians.

Authorities have not released further details about the airport attack, including the weapons used or the identities of those responsible. The Indian Embassy said it was working to establish more information and contact the affected families.

Saudi Arabia Sees Increase In Drone And Missile Threats

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over drone and missile attacks targeting airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.



Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been linked to an increase in such strikes, although Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the attempted attack on Dammam airport.

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Drone Intercepted Near Saudi Aramco's Shaybah Field

Separately, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said air defence systems intercepted a drone on Wednesday morning as it attempted to target a facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field.