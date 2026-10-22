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English NewsNewsWorldIndian National Among 2 Killed In Attack On Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Airport, 2 Others Injured

Indian National Among 2 Killed In Attack On Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Airport, 2 Others Injured

One Indian national was killed and two others injured in an attack on Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy said.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • One Indian national killed, two injured in Dammam airport attack.
  • Indian Embassy confirms casualties, gathering further details from authorities.
  • Attack highlights rising drone/missile threats in Saudi Arabia.

One Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia, while two other Indians sustained injuries, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said. In a statement, the embassy said Saudi authorities had confirmed the casualties following the incident on Wednesday night. Officials are gathering further information and contacting the affected families.

Saudi Dammam Airport Attack

“Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the embassy said.

 

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir ‘Belonging’, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes

The embassy has not disclosed the identities of the deceased or the injured Indians.

Authorities have not released further details about the airport attack, including the weapons used or the identities of those responsible. The Indian Embassy said it was working to establish more information and contact the affected families.

Saudi Arabia Sees Increase In Drone And Missile Threats

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over drone and missile attacks targeting airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been linked to an increase in such strikes, although Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the attempted attack on Dammam airport.

ALSO READ: Dipke, Neha Bora Among Invitees To Friday’s ‘Har Gali Jantar Mantar’ Protest Against CEC; No Police Nod Sought

Drone Intercepted Near Saudi Aramco's Shaybah Field

Separately, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said air defence systems intercepted a drone on Wednesday morning as it attempted to target a facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Indian nationals were affected in the Dammam airport attack?

One Indian national was killed and two others sustained injuries in the attack on Dammam airport. Saudi authorities confirmed these casualties.

Who is responsible for the Dammam airport attack?

Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the Dammam airport attack. However, Yemen's Houthi rebels have been linked to an increase in similar strikes.

What is the Indian Embassy doing following the Dammam airport attack?

The Indian Embassy is gathering further information and contacting the affected families. They expressed thoughts and prayers for the deceased and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Why is Saudi Arabia experiencing these attacks?

The incident occurs amidst increased drone and missile attacks targeting critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. These regional security tensions raise concerns for civilian safety.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Dammam Airport Attack Indian National Killed
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