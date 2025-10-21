Sanae Takaichi Vows To ‘Work Like A Horse’ After Becoming Japan’s First Woman Prime Minister

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldSanae Takaichi Vows To ‘Work Like A Horse’ After Becoming Japan’s First Woman Prime Minister

Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vows to "work like a horse" and unite all generations to rebuild the nation as she takes office as first woman leader.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tokyo [Japan], October 21 (ANI): Rebuilding Japan through the cooperation of each generation via relentless work featured prominently in the speech of Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as she took office on Tuesday.

In her speech to the members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) who elected her, Takaichi said, "I will keep my promises. We can only rebuild by reuniting every generation and with everybody's participation. Because there are only a few of us, I ask everybody to work; Work like a horse. I myself will cast aside the idea of "work-life balance". I'll work, work, work, work, and work."

She emphasised that to "rebuild Japan and LDP", each has to "work tirelessly in area of your expertise. I'll , also, work with humility so please provide me your guidance."

Looking ahead, PM Takaichi highlighted the need for swift implementation of several policies and emphasised on the need to make LDP more spirited. She said, "At this moment, rather than feeling happy, I feel the hardship that is to come. There are overwhelming amount of work that we must do together. That is what I believe. The are many policies that needs to be quickly implemented. Together, we will make the LDP a more spirited, positive, and energetic party. Efforts are also required to make LDP a party that can turn people's anxieties into hope."

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister by parliament on Tuesday, to become the country's first woman leader.

Takaichi avoided a runoff with a victory in a first round of voting in the Lower House, garnering 237 votes against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda's 149, Kyodo reported.

The official Japanese news agency said that 64-year-old Takaichi won 237 of 465 votes cast in the lower house of Parliament to become the Japan PM.

Among the challenges that the new PM faces is a sluggish economy and uniting the ruling party which has been rocked by scandals and internal conflicts.

On Monday Takaichi, who has been looking for a new political partner, reached a formal agreement with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, who leads the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Japan Prime Minister Liberal Democratic Party Sanae Takaichi Japan First Woman PM Takaichi Speech
