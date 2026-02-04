Ex-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Western Libya Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has reportedly been killed in an armed attack in western Libya, triggering renewed uncertainty in a country still struggling with political fragmentation and insecurity. His death was confirmed on Tuesday by close aides through social media posts, though Libyan authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

Confirmation Emerges From Close Aides

Khaled al-Zaidi, Gaddafi’s lawyer, and his political adviser Abdulla Othman both announced the death of the 53-year-old in separate Facebook posts. Neither provided details on the circumstances or timing of the killing, as per a report on Reuters.

Libyan news outlet Fawasel Media later cited Othman as saying that Gaddafi was attacked inside his residence in Zintan, a mountain town about 136 kilometers southwest of Tripoli that has long been a stronghold of powerful armed groups.

Details Of Alleged Attack

In a subsequent statement, Gaddafi’s political team alleged that “four masked men” forced their way into his home, carrying out what they described as a “cowardly and treacherous assassination.” According to the statement, the attackers disabled security cameras to obscure evidence and encountered resistance from Gaddafi before he was killed.

Xinhua also reported that Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, another associate, wrote on Facebook that the incident occurred around noon when four gunmen stormed the house, leading to a violent confrontation that ended in Gaddafi’s death.

Calls For Investigation At Home & Abroad

Following the reported killing, Gaddafi’s political team urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to open a thorough probe, identify those responsible, and ensure accountability. As of now, authorities in both Tripoli and Zintan have not publicly confirmed the incident.

The killing has drawn reactions from across Libya’s divided political landscape. Khaled al-Mishri, former head of the Tripoli-based High State Council, called for a “swift and transparent investigation,” underscoring concerns that the incident could further destabilize the country.

A Controversial Legacy

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi remained a deeply polarizing figure after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father’s four-decade rule. Widely seen as Muammar Gaddafi’s closest confidant between 2000 and 2011, he played a central role in Libya’s engagement with Western governments during that period, as reported by Aljazeera.

Captured while attempting to flee Libya after his father’s death in 2011, Saif al-Islam was held in Zintan before being released under a general amnesty in 2017. He had lived there ever since.

Born in Tripoli in June 1972, he was educated in the West, including at the London School of Economics, and often presented himself as a reformist voice. He was involved in efforts to normalize Libya’s relations with the West, including negotiations on weapons of mass destruction and compensation for victims of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, while publicly advocating constitutional reform and human rights.