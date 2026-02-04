Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEx-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Western Libya Attack

Ex-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Western Libya Attack

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed in an armed attack at his Zintan home.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has reportedly been killed in an armed attack in western Libya, triggering renewed uncertainty in a country still struggling with political fragmentation and insecurity. His death was confirmed on Tuesday by close aides through social media posts, though Libyan authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

Confirmation Emerges From Close Aides

Khaled al-Zaidi, Gaddafi’s lawyer, and his political adviser Abdulla Othman both announced the death of the 53-year-old in separate Facebook posts. Neither provided details on the circumstances or timing of the killing, as per a report on Reuters.

Libyan news outlet Fawasel Media later cited Othman as saying that Gaddafi was attacked inside his residence in Zintan, a mountain town about 136 kilometers southwest of Tripoli that has long been a stronghold of powerful armed groups.

Details Of Alleged Attack

In a subsequent statement, Gaddafi’s political team alleged that “four masked men” forced their way into his home, carrying out what they described as a “cowardly and treacherous assassination.” According to the statement, the attackers disabled security cameras to obscure evidence and encountered resistance from Gaddafi before he was killed.

Xinhua also reported that Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, another associate, wrote on Facebook that the incident occurred around noon when four gunmen stormed the house, leading to a violent confrontation that ended in Gaddafi’s death.

Calls For Investigation At Home & Abroad

Following the reported killing, Gaddafi’s political team urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to open a thorough probe, identify those responsible, and ensure accountability. As of now, authorities in both Tripoli and Zintan have not publicly confirmed the incident.

The killing has drawn reactions from across Libya’s divided political landscape. Khaled al-Mishri, former head of the Tripoli-based High State Council, called for a “swift and transparent investigation,” underscoring concerns that the incident could further destabilize the country.

A Controversial Legacy

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi remained a deeply polarizing figure after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father’s four-decade rule. Widely seen as Muammar Gaddafi’s closest confidant between 2000 and 2011, he played a central role in Libya’s engagement with Western governments during that period, as reported by Aljazeera.

Captured while attempting to flee Libya after his father’s death in 2011, Saif al-Islam was held in Zintan before being released under a general amnesty in 2017. He had lived there ever since.

Born in Tripoli in June 1972, he was educated in the West, including at the London School of Economics, and often presented himself as a reformist voice. He was involved in efforts to normalize Libya’s relations with the West, including negotiations on weapons of mass destruction and compensation for victims of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, while publicly advocating constitutional reform and human rights.

Related Video

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament

Frequently Asked Questions

What has been the reaction to the reported killing?

Gaddafi's political team is calling for a thorough investigation by Libyan judiciary and the international community. Figures like Khaled al-Mishri have also urged a swift and transparent probe.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Libya
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Arabian Sea; Oil Prices Jump As Gulf Tensions Escalate
US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Arabian Sea; Oil Prices Jump As Gulf Tensions Escalate
India
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Cities
Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide
Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide
News
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Speaker Om Birla, Slams Govt For Blocking President’s Address As ‘Blot on Democracy’
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Speaker Om Birla, Slams Govt For Blocking President’s Address As ‘Blot on Democracy’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Finalized; Govt Readies Statement as Opposition Raises Questions in Lok Sabha
Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget