Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Safety Of Americans Remains Highest Priority': US Suspends Kuwait Embassy Operations

'Safety Of Americans Remains Highest Priority': US Suspends Kuwait Embassy Operations

 In a press release, the State Department said that while operations at the embassy have been halted, there have been no reported injuries among US personnel.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 09:00 AM (IST)


 Washington DC [US], March 6 (ANI): The United States Department of State has announced the suspension of operations at its Embassy in Kuwait City, urging American citizens in Kuwait to leave the country.
 


 In a press release, the State Department said that while operations at the embassy have been halted, there have been no reported injuries among US personnel.
 


 "Today, the Department of State announced the suspension of operations at U.S. Embassy Kuwait City," the statement said.
 


 The department emphasised that the safety and security of Americans overseas remains its "highest priority."
 


 "While there have been no reported injuries to the US personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State," it added.
 


 The State Department also said that the travel advisory for Kuwait remains at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, advising US citizens to check the latest updates and country-specific information through official channels.
 


 "The Travel Advisory for Kuwait remains at a Level 3: Reconsider Travel. US citizens should consult the most current Travel Advisory and country information at travel.state.gov," the statement said.
 


 In its advisory, the department urged American citizens currently in Kuwait to leave the country. "US citizens in Kuwait should depart the country, if they can do so safely, using commercial or other available transportation options. US citizens unable to depart should shelter in place," the statement noted.
 


 The department also provided emergency contact details for American nationals who may require urgent assistance, including consular services or information regarding departure options.
 


 "US citizens requiring emergency assistance, including consular services and information on available departure options, may contact the Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the United States and Canada)," it said.
 


 Additionally, the State Department encouraged US nationals abroad to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which allows citizens to receive security alerts and updates from nearby US diplomatic missions.
 


 "US citizens are strongly encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate," the statement said.
 


 This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.
 


 In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks targeting American military bases across multiple Arab countries as the conflict entered its sixth day.
 


 Israel is also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. 


(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kuwait United STates Iran Israel Conflict Iran Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Safety Of Americans Remains Highest Priority': US Suspends Kuwait Embassy Operations
'Safety Of Americans Remains Highest Priority': US Suspends Kuwait Embassy Operations
World
India Gets 30-Day Waiver From US To Buy Russian Oil As Shipping Crisis Continues Amid Iran War
India Gets 30-Day Waiver From US To Buy Russian Oil As Shipping Crisis Continues Amid Iran War
World
Pakistan plans weekly fuel price revisions, WFH amid West Asia conflict fears
Pakistan plans weekly fuel price revisions, WFH amid West Asia conflict fears
World
Trump Rejects Mojtaba Khamenei As Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Calls Him ‘Idiot’
Trump Rejects Mojtaba Khamenei As Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Calls Him ‘Idiot’
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget