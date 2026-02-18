Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'No Reason To Believe...': Russian Foreign Ministry Rejects Trump's Claim On India's Oil Purchase

'No Reason To Believe...': Russian Foreign Ministry Rejects Trump's Claim On India's Oil Purchase

They criticised US officials for attempting to dictate India's energy policy and using coercive measures like tariffs to discourage Russian oil purchases. India has neither confirmed nor denied the US claims.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:58 PM (IST)

Moscow, Feb 18 (PTI) Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it has "no reason" to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian oil, which it said is beneficial for both countries and maintains stability in the global hydrocarbons market.

The remarks came in the backdrop of Washington's claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.

“We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain stability in the international energy market,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in her weekly briefing.

“There is nothing new in the claims of US President Donald Trump, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations,” Zakharova said.

Following a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, both sides announced a reduction of the US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

The reduction included the removal of a 25 per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Last week, Rubio said that India has committed to stop buying Russian oil, days after New Delhi reiterated that “national interests” will be the “guiding factor” for India’s energy procurement.

While announcing the trade deal with New Delhi early in February, Trump had also claimed India had agreed to not procure crude oil from Russia.

India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.

Earlier too, Russia had accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of “coercive” measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions.

In her strongly worded statement, Zakharova also criticised the European allies of the Ukrainian regime, saying that they do not want a peace solution. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Donald Trump Russia Us INDIA
