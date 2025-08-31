Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tianjin, northern China, on Sunday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Nearly 20 world leaders have gathered for the two-day meeting, which is being closely watched as a platform to discuss global challenges and strengthen regional cooperation.

Putin’s Vision for a Multipolar World

Ahead of the summit, Putin made it clear that his priority lies in shaping what he called a “fairer multipolar world order.” In an interview with China’s state news agency Xinhua, he stressed that the SCO’s strength comes from its commitment to equality, respect for national identity, and cooperation without targeting third parties.

“The SCO’s appeal lies in its simple but powerful principles: openness to equal partnership, respect for each nation’s uniqueness, and a firm commitment to its founding philosophy,” Putin said. “Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to building a fairer multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the United Nations playing the central coordinating role.”

A Strong Russian Delegation

Russian officials noted that Putin’s delegation is one of the largest Moscow has ever sent to an SCO summit. It includes three deputy prime ministers, more than ten ministers, and representatives from major enterprises. Their presence underscores Russia’s intent to use the SCO framework to advance cooperation in political, economic, and security domains.

The Tianjin summit comes just days before a major military parade in Beijing, marking 80 years since the end of World War II. After completing his engagements in Tianjin, Putin will travel to the Chinese capital to attend commemorations of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

SCO’s Growing Role in Global Affairs

Russia, alongside China, is among the six founding members of the SCO. Since its inception, the grouping has grown into one of the most influential regional platforms, bringing together countries to coordinate on security, trade, and strategic stability.

Putin expressed confidence that this year’s gathering will “strengthen the SCO’s capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space.” He added that the outcomes of the summit will provide “powerful new momentum” to the bloc at a time of shifting global dynamics.