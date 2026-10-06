Russian drones attack ship in Black Sea, one Indian injured, two killed: Authorities

London, Oct 5 (PTI): At least two people were killed and some crew members, including one Indian, were injured after a Russian drone strike caused a fire on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea, authorities said.

The Indian Embassy in Romania reported that there were "three Indian nationals among the crew members" and "one of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention."

"We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," the mission posted on X.

"Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals," it said.

Ambassador Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the Indian nationals and confirmed that "all three are in good health"

"Amb @manojifs spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support," the mission said.

It also said that "all three Indian nationals are safe."

"We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members," the mission added.

However, the nationality of those killed is not immediately known.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said there was a "horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Turkiye."

"Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established," he said.

Zelenskyy said 11 crew members were rescued, one of them injured.

He further said that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.

"Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help," he posted.

The Black Sea is a critical global trade choke point facing severe disruption due to escalating attacks on commercial shipping and port infrastructure from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Sunday, a 52-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical warehouse belonging to Indian owners was killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine’s Sumy.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has moved beyond advocacy and stepped up its efforts in recent months to resolve the Ukraine conflict by engaging in conversations with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Jaishankar's comments at an event came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "good ideas" to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict. PTI AMS AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)