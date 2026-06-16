Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRussian Artist Killed In Poland After Speaking Out Against Putin

Russian Artist Killed In Poland After Speaking Out Against Putin

Local media identified the ​victim of Monday's attack as Robert Kuzovkov, also known under his artistic pseudonym ​as Semyon Skrepetsky.

Reported By : Deutsche Welle | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Russian artist known for Putin satire found shot dead.
  • Semyon Skrepetsky, exiled since 2021, created provocative caricatures.
  • He was shot multiple times; two Belarusian nationals detained.

Edited by: Rana Taha

A Russian artist known for satirising President Vladimir Putin was shot dead in Poland, officials said on Tuesday.

Local media identified the ​victim of Monday's attack as Robert Kuzovkov, also known under his artistic pseudonym ​as Semyon Skrepetsky.

The district ⁠prosecutor in ⁠Lublin said three gunshots were fired at the victim on Monday.

When the victim fell to the ground, he was approached by the assailant, who fired two more shots at close range.

Two Belarusian nationals have been detained, but not charged, in connection with the case, the spokesperson added.

Who was Semyon Skrepetsky?

Skrepetsky was a visual artist who made a name for himself with his provocative caricatures of Putin, as well as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

But he also directed his satire toward the Russian opposition, including with caricatures of Alexei Navalny.

Born in a village in Russia's Altai Republic, Skrepetsky had been living in exile in Poland since 2021.

Three days before he was killed, the artist had travelled to Berlin on Russia day.

In Berlin, he staged a protest outside the Russian embassy holding an icon-like caricature of both Stalin and Putin.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the Russian artist shot dead in Poland?

The victim was Robert Kuzovkov, known by his artistic pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky. He was a visual artist famous for his provocative caricatures of political leaders.

What was Semyon Skrepetsky known for?

Skrepetsky was known for his provocative caricatures of figures like President Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, Ramzan Kadyrov, and Josef Stalin. He also satirized Russian opposition leaders such as Alexei Navalny.

Where and when did the shooting occur?

The shooting took place on Monday in Lublin, Poland. The district prosecutor stated that the victim was shot five times, with two shots fired at close range.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Poland RUSSIA Russian Artist Putin Critic Artist Killed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russian Artist Killed In Poland After Speaking Out Against Putin
Russian Artist Killed In Poland After Speaking Out Against Putin
World
US-Iran Peace Deal: Do Trump’s Major War Goals Remain Unfulfilled After 15 Weeks?
US-Iran Peace Deal: Do Trump’s Major War Goals Remain Unfulfilled After 15 Weeks?
World
Global Trade Boost: Strait Of Hormuz Reopens, Bringing Relief To Africa
Global Trade Boost: Strait Of Hormuz Reopens, Bringing Relief To Africa
World
One Killed, Four Injured After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Qinghai
One Killed, Four Injured After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Qinghai
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget