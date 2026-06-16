Russian Artist Killed In Poland After Speaking Out Against Putin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian artist known for Putin satire found shot dead.

Semyon Skrepetsky, exiled since 2021, created provocative caricatures.

He was shot multiple times; two Belarusian nationals detained.

Edited by: Rana Taha

A Russian artist known for satirising President Vladimir Putin was shot dead in Poland, officials said on Tuesday.

Local media identified the ​victim of Monday's attack as Robert Kuzovkov, also known under his artistic pseudonym ​as Semyon Skrepetsky.

The district ⁠prosecutor in ⁠Lublin said three gunshots were fired at the victim on Monday.

When the victim fell to the ground, he was approached by the assailant, who fired two more shots at close range.

Two Belarusian nationals have been detained, but not charged, in connection with the case, the spokesperson added.

Who was Semyon Skrepetsky?

Skrepetsky was a visual artist who made a name for himself with his provocative caricatures of Putin, as well as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

But he also directed his satire toward the Russian opposition, including with caricatures of Alexei Navalny.

Born in a village in Russia's Altai Republic, Skrepetsky had been living in exile in Poland since 2021.

Three days before he was killed, the artist had travelled to Berlin on Russia day.

In Berlin, he staged a protest outside the Russian embassy holding an icon-like caricature of both Stalin and Putin.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW