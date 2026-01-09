Russia Hits Ukraine With Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile 10 Times Faster Than Sound

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Russia has deployed its hypersonic Oreshnik missile against Ukraine for only the second time, as part of a large-scale overnight attack involving hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday. The assault killed at least four people and injured 25 others in Kyiv. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the barrage included 13 ballistic missiles, 22 cruise missiles, 242 drones, and the high-speed Oreshnik missile. Several civilian and diplomatic sites were damaged, including the Qatari Embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Putin Residence Claim Sparks Escalation Russia’s defence ministry said the attack was carried out in response to an alleged Ukrainian strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, a claim denied by Kyiv and dismissed by US President Donald Trump, who said such an attack never occurred. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike, calling it a “grave threat” to European security, particularly given its proximity to EU and NATO borders. He said the attack was launched “in response to Russia’s own hallucinations.”

The strike came just hours after Zelensky warned of Russia’s plans for a renewed large-scale offensive, suggesting Moscow was seeking to exploit freezing winter conditions that have made movement across Kyiv increasingly dangerous. The European Union’s top diplomat described the use of the Oreshnik missile as a “clear escalation” in the conflict, which remains the deadliest in Europe since World War II.

What Is the Oreshnik Missile?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted the Oreshnik missile as a strategic weapon capable of threatening both Ukraine and Western nations. Russia claims the missile is nearly impossible to intercept due to its extreme speed and that even when armed with a conventional warhead, it has destructive power comparable to a nuclear strike. The missile reportedly travels at 13,000 kilometres per hour, around 10 times the speed of sound. Russia’s missile forces chief has said the speed allows it to reach targets across Europe, according to CNN.

The Oreshnik missile has an estimated range of up to 5,500 kilometres. Its first reported use was in November 2024, when Russia struck Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro. Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, continues daily bombardments as diplomatic efforts to end the war show little progress.