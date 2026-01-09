Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Russia Hits Ukraine With Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile 10 Times Faster Than Sound

Russia Hits Ukraine With Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile 10 Times Faster Than Sound

Russia uses hypersonic Oreshnik missile in major overnight strike on Ukraine, killing four in Kyiv. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Russia has deployed its hypersonic Oreshnik missile against Ukraine for only the second time, as part of a large-scale overnight attack involving hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday. The assault killed at least four people and injured 25 others in Kyiv. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the barrage included 13 ballistic missiles, 22 cruise missiles, 242 drones, and the high-speed Oreshnik missile. Several civilian and diplomatic sites were damaged, including the Qatari Embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Putin Residence Claim Sparks Escalation

Russia’s defence ministry said the attack was carried out in response to an alleged Ukrainian strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, a claim denied by Kyiv and dismissed by US President Donald Trump, who said such an attack never occurred. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike, calling it a “grave threat” to European security, particularly given its proximity to EU and NATO borders. He said the attack was launched “in response to Russia’s own hallucinations.”

The strike came just hours after Zelensky warned of Russia’s plans for a renewed large-scale offensive, suggesting Moscow was seeking to exploit freezing winter conditions that have made movement across Kyiv increasingly dangerous. The European Union’s top diplomat described the use of the Oreshnik missile as a “clear escalation” in the conflict, which remains the deadliest in Europe since World War II.

What Is the Oreshnik Missile?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted the Oreshnik missile as a strategic weapon capable of threatening both Ukraine and Western nations. Russia claims the missile is nearly impossible to intercept due to its extreme speed and that even when armed with a conventional warhead, it has destructive power comparable to a nuclear strike. The missile reportedly travels at 13,000 kilometres per hour, around 10 times the speed of sound. Russia’s missile forces chief has said the speed allows it to reach targets across Europe, according to CNN.

The Oreshnik missile has an estimated range of up to 5,500 kilometres. Its first reported use was in November 2024, when Russia struck Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro. Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, continues daily bombardments as diplomatic efforts to end the war show little progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Ukraine on Friday?

Ukraine experienced a large-scale overnight attack involving hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, including the Oreshnik missile. The assault resulted in at least four deaths and 25 injuries in Kyiv.

Why did Russia launch this attack?

Russia's defense ministry claimed the attack was a response to an alleged Ukrainian strike on President Putin's residence. Ukraine denied this, calling it a 'grave threat' to European security.

What is the Oreshnik missile?

The Oreshnik is a Russian hypersonic missile reportedly traveling at 13,000 km/h, making it difficult to intercept. Russia claims it has destructive power comparable to a nuclear strike.

When was the Oreshnik missile first used?

The Oreshnik missile was first reportedly used in November 2024, when Russia struck the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. This is its second reported use.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ukraine RUSSIA Zelensky PUTIN
'Arrogance In Uniform': Mamata Leads Kolkata Protest Against ED Raids Ahead Of 2026 Polls
'National Asset, Terror Shield': Amit Shah Launches IED Tracking System
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Greater Noida Water Scare: Residents Report Diarrhoea & Vomiting, Health Teams Step In
