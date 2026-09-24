Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zelensky alleged Russia recruited 47 nations' citizens deceitfully.

India's 227 citizens recruited; 51 died, repatriation efforts continue.

Russia uses job offers, citizenship for recruitment, deploying to combat.

Russia Ukraine War Zelenskyy UNGA Speech: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday named India among 47 countries whose citizens he alleged have been recruited by Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine, saying Moscow was using "deception and tricks" to draw foreign nationals into the conflict. Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Zelensky urged countries to take steps to prevent their citizens from being recruited for Russia's war effort.

The remarks come amid India's ongoing efforts to secure the release and return of nationals recruited into Russia's armed forces. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, 227 Indian nationals were recruited into the Russian armed forces.

India Among 47 Nations

Zelensky listed India alongside Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan and South Africa, among other countries. He said, as per reports, "We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks."

Addressing representatives of the countries he named, Zelensky called for greater efforts to protect their citizens from being drawn into the conflict.

He then urged countries not to allow their citizens to be pulled into the war.

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51 Indians Killed

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier this month said 227 Indian nationals had been recruited into Russia's armed forces.

Of those, 139 had been discharged, while 51 had died, according to the figures released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian government continues to engage with Russian authorities over the release and return of the remaining Indian nationals, according to news agency ANI.

The issue has previously drawn attention after Indian nationals who travelled to Russia for jobs alleged that they had been misled about the nature of the work they would perform.

Recruitment Tactics

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of recruiting foreign nationals by offering employment, financial incentives and the prospect of Russian citizenship.

Reports have alleged that some recruits were initially offered jobs in areas such as security, construction, logistics and driving before being sent to combat zones.

Amnesty International has also documented cases involving foreign nationals from countries including Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The rights organisation has reported allegations that some recruits were coerced into signing military contracts and had their identity documents or mobile phones confiscated. It has also said some people were sent into combat without adequate training.

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Ghana Seeks Action

The recruitment of foreign nationals has also triggered diplomatic concerns in other countries.

Ghana formally asked Russia to stop recruiting its citizens after its foreign minister said 62 Ghanaian nationals had died in the Ukraine conflict and 15 others remained unaccounted for.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov acknowledged that some Ghanaian nationals had joined the Russian military for financial reasons. He said Moscow had subsequently established a process to review cases involving foreign fighters.

Zelensky Targets Kim

Zelensky also accused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of sending troops to support Russia's war effort in exchange for military technology.

He alleged that North Korea was seeking advanced capabilities, including improvements to ballistic missiles and drones, through its military cooperation with Moscow.

Questioning the deployment of North Korean personnel, Zelensky said, "You probably saw the broadcast from Pyongyang when they honoured those who were killed. And this is madness, too. Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine?