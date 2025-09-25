Zelenskyy Signals He Won’t Seek Another Term, Says Ending War With Russia Is His Only Goal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signalled he will step aside once the war with Russia is over, saying his priority is securing peace rather than holding on to power.

“My goal is to finish the war, not to continue running for office,” Zelenskyy told Axios in a candid interview, offering one of his clearest indications yet that he does not plan to remain in office indefinitely.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Zelenskyy has emerged as the face of Ukraine’s resistance, garnering global recognition and support. But Moscow has repeatedly questioned his legitimacy. Earlier this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that the Kremlin would not recognise Zelenskyy’s signature on any peace deal, describing him only as the “de facto head of the regime.”

‘Russia Refuses’ Ceasefire

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly this week, Zelenskyy ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire, accusing Moscow of having no real interest in peace. He alleged that Russia had abducted thousands of Ukrainian children, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and destabilised Europe.

“Ukrainians are peaceful people, even during bloodshed,” he told world leaders, before posing a pointed question: “How long will it take to bring our children home?”

Zelenskyy also warned that Moldova could fall under Russian influence if Europe failed to act, pressing for stronger international backing. Highlighting Ukraine’s reliance on drones over heavy weaponry, he contrasted his country’s resourcefulness with Russia’s show of military might.

“Ukraine doesn’t have the big fat missiles dictators love to show off in parades,” he said. “Instead, we had to develop drones to protect our right to life. We succeeded in the Black Sea because Russia left us with no other choice.”

A Call to the World

The Ukrainian leader urged governments to take a firm stand against Moscow, warning that inaction would carry far greater costs in the long run.

“The facts are simple: Stopping Putin now is cheaper than trying to protect the world’s ports or ships later. It is easier than a global arms race,” he said. “War has already reached too many people. Don’t stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on. Please speak out and condemn it.”