Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEuropean Leaders To Join Zelenskyy For Trump Talks After White House Spat; EU, NATO, Macron To Show United Front

European Leaders To Join Zelenskyy For Trump Talks After White House Spat; EU, NATO, Macron To Show United Front

European and NATO leaders will accompany Zelenskyy to Washington for talks with Trump, demonstrating solidarity after Trump's meeting with Putin excluded Ukraine.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

European and NATO leaders confirmed on Sunday that they will travel with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington for critical discussions with US President Donald Trump, a move seen as a show of solidarity with Kyiv after Trump’s exclusive summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One after another, European leaders announced plans to be present alongside Zelenskyy when he heads to the White House on Monday. The coordinated show of support comes months after a tense February meeting where Trump lashed out at the Ukrainian president during a heated exchange in the Oval Office.

According to news agency AP, retired French Gen. Dominique Trinquand, who previously led France’s military mission at the United Nations, told reporters over the phone: “The Europeans are very afraid of the Oval Office scene being repeated and so they want to support Mr. Zelenskyy to the hilt. It’s a power struggle and a position of strength that might work with Trump.”

High-Profile European Representation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on X that she will join the talks, noting it was “at the request of President Zelenskyy.” NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s press office also confirmed his participation.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office stated that he will travel to Washington “at the side of President Zelenskyy,” though it did not specify whether he would be present during the actual discussions with Trump, as per AP. Similarly, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s office confirmed he would be part of the European delegation, without clarifying his role inside the talks.

Europe Pushes for a Voice in Ukraine Peace Efforts

The decision to travel as a group underlined European leaders’ determination to assert their influence in Trump’s attempts at peace-making with Russia. Their move comes on the heels of Trump’s Friday summit with Putin in which Zelenskyy was notably excluded, fuelling concerns in Kyiv and other European capitals that Ukraine could be pressured into a deal dictated by Washington and Moscow.

Also read
Published at : 17 Aug 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany White House Vladimir Putin Emmanuel Macron EU Donald Trump France Europe US Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy NATO United STates Friedrich Merz Ukraine -war White House Spat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
India
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget