Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Announces Three-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire From May 9

Trump Announces Three-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire From May 9

Donald Trump announced a three-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire from May 9 to 11, along with a major prisoner exchange deal.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 May 2026 12:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Agreement includes exchange of 1,000 prisoners each.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, stating that both sides had agreed to halt military operations from May 9 to May 11. Trump said the temporary truce would coincide with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations and would also include a large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 prisoners from each country. The announcement comes amid ongoing international efforts to end the war, which Trump described as the “biggest conflict since World War II”.

Ceasefire From May 9 To 11

In a statement, Trump said the ceasefire would involve a complete suspension of “all kinetic activity” during the three-day period.

He claimed the request for the truce had been made directly by him and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for agreeing to the proposal.

Trump also noted that the pause in fighting coincides with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations, while adding that Ukraine too played a major role during the Second World War.

Also Read: Iran Issues Fresh Warning To US, Says Readiness To Defend Itself At ‘1,000%’

Prisoner Swap Planned

The proposed agreement also includes an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side, potentially making it one of the largest prisoner swaps since the war began.

Trump expressed hope that the temporary ceasefire could pave the way for a broader peace agreement and eventually bring an end to the prolonged conflict.

He said discussions aimed at permanently ending the war were continuing and claimed negotiators were “getting closer and closer every day” to a breakthrough.

Also Read: US Releases Classified UFO Records After Trump Directive On ‘Alien Life’

Before You Go

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 May 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ceasefire Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Announces Three-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire From May 9
Donald Trump Announces Three-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire From May 9
World
UAE’s Rising Regional Ambitions Draw Iran’s Attention Amid Escalating Tensions
UAE’s Rising Regional Ambitions Draw Iran’s Attention Amid Escalating Tensions
World
Middle East Crisis Hits Pakistani Families As Gulf Remittances Slow Down
Middle East Crisis Hits Pakistani Families As Gulf Remittances Slow Down
World
US Releases Classified UFO Records After Trump Directive On ‘Alien Life’
US Releases Classified UFO Records After Trump Directive On ‘Alien Life’
Advertisement

Videos

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest
Bihar Update: Nishant Kumar Takes Charge of Health Ministry, Begins Work at Office
BJP Bengal Race: Shah Holds Core Meet as Adhikari Emerges Front-Runner Ahead of MLA Vote
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Meets Modi in Delhi Ahead of Key MLA Meet, CM Decision at 4 PM
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Begins Temple Visit, MLA Meet to Decide CM Face at 4 PM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget