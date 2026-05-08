Trump Announces Three-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire From May 9

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Agreement includes exchange of 1,000 prisoners each.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, stating that both sides had agreed to halt military operations from May 9 to May 11. Trump said the temporary truce would coincide with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations and would also include a large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 prisoners from each country. The announcement comes amid ongoing international efforts to end the war, which Trump described as the “biggest conflict since World War II”.

Ceasefire From May 9 To 11

In a statement, Trump said the ceasefire would involve a complete suspension of “all kinetic activity” during the three-day period.

He claimed the request for the truce had been made directly by him and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for agreeing to the proposal.

Trump also noted that the pause in fighting coincides with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations, while adding that Ukraine too played a major role during the Second World War.

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Prisoner Swap Planned

The proposed agreement also includes an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side, potentially making it one of the largest prisoner swaps since the war began.

Trump expressed hope that the temporary ceasefire could pave the way for a broader peace agreement and eventually bring an end to the prolonged conflict.

He said discussions aimed at permanently ending the war were continuing and claimed negotiators were “getting closer and closer every day” to a breakthrough.

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