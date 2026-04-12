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HomeNewsWorldEaster Overshadowed By War As Zelenskyy, Putin Face Truce Breach Claims

Easter Overshadowed By War As Zelenskyy, Putin Face Truce Breach Claims

Orthodox Christians have been celebrating Easter in both Ukraine and Russia, with both countries' armed forces accusing each other of breaching a ceasefire.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Both Ukraine and Russia reported thousands of truce breaches.
  • Zelenskyy praised Ukraine's resilience and forces at Easter service.
  • Putin supported Russia's actions and offered a limited ceasefire.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

Ukraine and Russia both marked Orthodox Easter on Sunday by accusing each other of thousands of breaches of an agreed Easter truce.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a service at the city's St. Sophia Cathedral during which he praised his country for withstanding more than four years of Russian invasion, saying: "We place our trust not only in heavenly powers, but also in our security and defense forces."

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the role of the Russian Orthodox Church in supporting what he calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine in an Easter address in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Holding a candle, Putin said he had ordered a temporary ceasefire so that Orthodox Christians in both Russia and Ukraine could celebrate Easter, but both sides have accused each other of breaching the truce.

Easter truce: Ukraine, Russia allege thousands of breaches

Ukraine's armed forces reported 2,299 breaches since Saturday, including 479 cases of artillery fire and around 1,800 smaller drone attacks. "There were no attacks with rockets, glide bombs or Shahed drones," the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also accused Ukraine of 1,971 ceasefire breaches between Saturday evening and Sunday morning – including in the Pokrovsk sector of the front in eastern Ukraine. "All attacks were repulsed," claimed a statement.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not be extending the Easter truce unless Ukraine accepts Moscow's peace terms.

"Sustainable peace can come when we secure our interests and achieve the goals we set from the very start," he said in quotes carried by Russian news agencies.

"This can be done literally today. But Zelenskyy must accept these well-known solutions. Until Zelenskyy musters the courage to assume this responsibility, the special military operation will continue after the truce expires."

Peskov added ⁠that Russian ​troops still wanted to ​take control the remaining "17%–18%" of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk which still remains under Ukrainian control, ​state news agency TASS reported.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
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Easter Russia Ukraine War
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