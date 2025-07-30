Tsunami After Russia Earthquake: Alarming Visuals Show Rough Sea, Impact Of Strong Tremors

Scary visuals emerged from Russia on social media after a massive 8.7 earthquake hit its far East Coast on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the massive quake was located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, which suffered major damage and evacuations. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties.

Tsunami warning sirens blared in Honolulu, and people moved to higher ground.

The Russian coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the country's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, was the first one to be hit by the tsunami, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko.

A Tsunami Watch Has been Issued for The West Coast of The United States. The Whole State of Hawaii And a Warning in The Far East of Russia After a Now Reported 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Off The Coast of Kamchatka, Biggest Since 2011.

Alerts Japan, Alaska and Guam as Well. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/90R0BpCyeL — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) July 30, 2025

❗️ A magnitude 8.5 earthquake just shook the region near Kamchatka!



These video clips are spine-chilling 😨



❗️The first tsunami wave has already crashed onto the shores of Severo-Kurilsk



The first tsunami wave has already crashed onto the shores of Severo-Kurilsk

Thankfully, residents have sought refuge on higher ground, as confirmed by the governor…

He said the residents were safe and staying in high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone.

In Japan, a 1.3-foot tsunami was detected in Tokachi, on the southern coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost of the country's main islands.

The powerful tremor caused a tsunami, flooding the port town of Severo-Kurilsk and forcing evacuation of around 2,000 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said.