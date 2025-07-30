Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTsunami After Russia Earthquake: Alarming Visuals Show Rough Sea, Impact Of Strong Tremors

Tsunami After Russia Earthquake: Alarming Visuals Show Rough Sea, Impact Of Strong Tremors

An 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka coast triggered a tsunami, hitting Severo-Kurilsk. Social media showed alarming visuals of the waves.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 08:42 AM (IST)

Scary visuals emerged from Russia on social media after a massive 8.7 earthquake hit its far East Coast on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the massive quake was located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, which suffered major damage and evacuations. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties. 

Tsunami warning sirens blared in Honolulu, and people moved to higher ground.

The Russian coastal area of  Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the country's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, was the first one to be hit by the tsunami, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko.

He said the residents were safe and staying in high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone. 

In Japan, a 1.3-foot tsunami was detected in Tokachi, on the southern coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost of the country's main islands. 

The powerful tremor caused a tsunami, flooding the port town of Severo-Kurilsk and forcing evacuation of around 2,000 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
RUSSIA Earthquake News Tsunami News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Tsunami Hits Russia's Far East Coast, Around 2,000 People Evacuated
Tsunami Hits Russia's Far East Coast, Around 2,000 People Evacuated
World
Tsunami Alert In Japan After Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Off Russia Coast
Tsunami Alert In Japan After Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Off Russia Coast
World
US-India Trade Deal 'Working Out Very Well', Says Trump Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
US-India Trade Deal 'Working Out Very Well', Says Trump Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget