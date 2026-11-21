Russian ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine's southern city of Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown — killed two people and wounded dozens of others, local officials said Saturday.

The attacks come amid little progress in talks to end the nearly five-year-old war and after Ukraine, on three occasions this week, struck the Kerch bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had vowed a "painful" response to the Kerch attack, as the bridge is vital for war supplies for Russian forces in the south.

What do we know?

Among the dead in Friday evening's double-tap strikes on Kryvyi Rih were a 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, while several children were among the 60 wounded, the Ukrainian officials said.

Several fires broke out and damage was caused to about 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, schools and an industrial facility, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city administration, wrote on Telegram.

Moscow, meanwhile, confirmed a further strike on Friday night in Kryvyi Rih.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a thermal power plant in the city was hit, along with a power substation in the region of Rivne, on the opposite side of the country.

Both facilities supply electricity to the industry supporting Ukraine's military, the ministry added.

What are the other latest developments?

Elsewhere in the nearly five-year-long war, Russia ​also struck a ​cargo vessel ‌near Odesa, which Moscow said was carrying dual-use goods ​for ⁠the Ukrainian military.

Eleven people, including two children, were wounded when a Russian drone attacked a five-story apartment building in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Saturday.

One person was wounded in a Russian attack on the capital, Kyiv, according to the service.

In Russia, local officials said Saturday that Ukrainian drone attacks wounded three people in the Bryansk and Belgorod border regions.

Finland, meanwhile, said it detected a drone attack on Saturday morning on a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea, prompting Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to warn that the war is "spilling over into our immediate vicinity."

After damage to Russia's Kerch bridge to Crimea, Zelenskyy warned in an interview with US broadcaster NBC that the structure "will not remain standing anyway."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.