Russia has invited India to broaden its exports, particularly if New Delhi faces difficulties accessing the US market, said Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin during a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday. He described Washington’s pressure on India over its continued purchase of Russian crude oil as “unjustified” and “unilateral.”

Babushkin’s comments signal Moscow’s intent to strengthen economic ties with India amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

On US sanctioning 50% tariff on India, Roman Babushkin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, said as per ANI, "..If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports..."





President Donald Trump has announced a sharp 50% tariff on imports from India, with an additional 25% levy specifically aimed at India’s ongoing purchases of Russian crude oil. The new measure is scheduled to come into effect on August 27.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt framed the tariffs within the broader geopolitical context, highlighting efforts to end the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine. "The president wants to move and bring this war to an end as quickly as possible," Leavitt added, as per a report on PTI.