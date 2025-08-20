Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'If Indian Goods Are Struggling To Enter US...': Russia's Offer To India Amid Trump's Tariff War

'If Indian Goods Are Struggling To Enter US...': Russia's Offer To India Amid Trump's Tariff War

Russia is encouraging India to increase exports to Russia, especially if facing US market access issues.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russia has invited India to broaden its exports, particularly if New Delhi faces difficulties accessing the US market, said Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin during a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday. He described Washington’s pressure on India over its continued purchase of Russian crude oil as “unjustified” and “unilateral.”

Babushkin’s comments signal Moscow’s intent to strengthen economic ties with India amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

On US sanctioning 50% tariff on India, Roman Babushkin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, said as per ANI, "..If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports..."

 

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US

President Donald Trump has announced a sharp 50% tariff on imports from India, with an additional 25% levy specifically aimed at India’s ongoing purchases of Russian crude oil. The new measure is scheduled to come into effect on August 27.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt framed the tariffs within the broader geopolitical context, highlighting efforts to end the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine. "The president wants to move and bring this war to an end as quickly as possible," Leavitt added, as per a report on PTI.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
America RUSSIA INDIA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Gaming
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote Esports & Ban Betting
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025
Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget