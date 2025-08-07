Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to India by the end of August, as confirmed by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during a meeting with Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu. While initial reports claimed that the visit would take place by the end of August, news agency ANI cited sources as saying that no specific date or time has been indicated by the NSA in his engagements. "The time of the end of August being reported is incorrect," ANI sources said.

“Now we have established very good relations, which we value very much, a strategic partnership between our countries. We interact at a high level… We were pleased to know about President Putin’s visit to our country. I think that the dates are almost finalised now,” Doval said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the invitation to Putin during his July 2024 visit to Moscow for the 22nd Russia-India Annual Summit. The Kremlin later confirmed in May 2025 that Modi had reiterated the invitation.

Trump Doubles Tariff on Indian Exports Citing Russian Oil Trade

The confirmation of this visit comes amid a significant escalation of India-US trade tensions as US President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, taking the total duty to 50 per cent. This measure, announced on Wednesday, targets India over its continued energy imports from Russia and is expected to adversely impact key sectors including textiles, leather, marine products, and gems and jewellery.

The decision comes under a new executive order signed by Trump titled ‘Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation’. The order states, “I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent.”

This penalty applies exclusively to India, despite other countries like China and Turkey also maintaining energy ties with Moscow. China faces a 30 per cent tariff and Turkey 15 per cent, while India now faces the highest at 50 per cent.

The initial 25 per cent duty will be enforced from August 7, while the additional levy will take effect on August 27. These actions follow Trump’s earlier executive order, ‘Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates’, signed on August 1, which raised tariffs on imports from over 60 countries, including a sharp hike for Indian goods.

India Decries Tariffs as “Unfair”, Vows to Protect National Interests

India has strongly criticised the US move, terming the tariff hike as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, “It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”

Defending its oil trade with Russia, the MEA asserted that the energy imports are based on market dynamics and are essential for ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion citizens. “We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the statement added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the US decision, calling it “economic blackmail” and an effort “to bully India into an unfair trade deal.”

55% of Indian Exports to the US May Take a Hit

The new tariff structure excludes a select list of goods such as pharmaceuticals, crude oil, natural gas, refined fuels, coal, electricity, critical minerals, and certain electronics including smartphones, computers, and semiconductors. However, the impact on Indian exports is expected to be severe.

According to Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), “It is extremely shocking. It will impact India’s 55 per cent of exports to US.”

The decision could seriously dent India’s USD 86 billion worth of exports to the United States, with competitors from countries such as Bangladesh (35 per cent duty), Thailand and Cambodia (both 36 per cent), and Vietnam (20 per cent) now enjoying a comparative edge in the American market.

The timing of the US announcement is also significant, coming just weeks ahead of the sixth round of negotiations for the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), scheduled for August 25 in India. The hike in tariffs is being seen by many as a tactic to pressure New Delhi into accepting Washington’s terms, including duty concessions on electric vehicles, wines, agri products, and genetically-modified crops.