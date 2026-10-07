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English NewsNewsWorldTrump To Speak With Putin Over Possible Plague Case At Siberian Research Institute

Trump To Speak With Putin Over Possible Plague Case At Siberian Research Institute

The development follows the death of an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, with Russian authorities attributing her death to pneumonia of an unknown cause while investigating a possible link to plague.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump scheduled call with Putin over Siberia plague investigation.
  • Russian institute employee died, possible plague link investigated.
  • US offered assistance to Russia for plague investigation.
  • WHO declared global risk from case very low.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (local time) that he has a call scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible case of plague at a research institute in Siberia, as Russian health authorities investigate the death of an employee.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he expected to speak to Putin “very soon” about the case. “We’ll be able to report about it, probably tomorrow,” he added, The Associated Press reported.

The development comes after an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia died last week. Russian authorities have attributed her death to pneumonia of an unknown cause, while health officials investigate whether it could be linked to plague.

ALSO READ | ‘Islam Wanting To Take Over’: Trump Links French Student Protests to Migration

Trump Says US Ready To Assist Russia

Asked what the US intelligence community was saying about the situation, Trump said Washington was in “very deep discussions” over the case.

Trump had said on Monday that the US would be willing to assist Russia if needed.

“It’s a rough disease. You know, that’s a disease we used to be able to control, but somehow those microbes have gotten stronger and smarter. They’re like an army,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

ALSO READ | How Dangerous Is Pneumonia Plague? Russia Lab Incident Revives Fears Over Deadly Disease

WHO Says Risk Outside Russia ‘Very Low’

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that the risk posed by the case outside Russia is “very low”. The UN health agency said it was in contact with Russian authorities following reports of the woman’s death.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier also sought to distinguish the case from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is currently no indication that we are dealing with anything similar to the pandemic,” Lindmeier told The Associated Press.

The case has nevertheless revived memories of the Covid-19 pandemic and the debate over its origins, including allegations that the coronavirus may have emerged from a laboratory in China. WHO has not reached a definitive conclusion on how the pandemic began.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the scheduled call between Trump and Putin?

US President Donald Trump has a call scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible case of plague at a research institute in Siberia.

What incident led to the US and Russian presidents' discussion?

An employee at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia died last week. Russian authorities are investigating if her death, attributed to pneumonia, could be linked to plague.

What is the World Health Organization's assessment of the risk posed by this case?

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated the risk outside Russia is

Is the United States offering assistance to Russia regarding this case?

Yes, US President Donald Trump said Washington is in

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Plague RUSSIA
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