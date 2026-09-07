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English NewsNewsWorldRussia Orders Closure Of German Consulate In St Petersburg Amid Diplomatic Row

Russia Orders Closure Of German Consulate In St Petersburg Amid Diplomatic Row

The tit-for-tat reaction comes after Germany said it is shutting down Russia's consulate in Bonn and its cultural center in Berlin.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Russia closed German consulate, Goethe-Institut, citing escalation.
  • Germany previously shut Russian consulate and cultural center.
  • Germany cited Russian drone attack at Leipzig Airport.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it is closing Germany's consulate in St. Petersburg.

The German consulate in St. Petersburg must cease its operations by September 18 at the latest, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"It was the German authorities who, once again, provoked a new round of escalation in bilateral relations," the Foreign Ministry said, adding Berlin "bears full and complete responsibility" for the consequences.

Russia also earlier ordered the closure of all Goethe-Institut branches on Russian territory, with Goethe-Institut staff having to leave the country by September 13.

Goethe-Institut is a center that promotes German language and culture. Goethe-Institut is largely financed by the German government.

Germany, Russia trade barbs over Leipzig drone attack

The moves are a direct response to Germany's decision to close the Russian consulate in Bonn and Russia's cultural center in Berlin, a decision Russia labeled "unfriendly."

Germany recently announced those measures after it said Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport.

The EU, too, said the incident had all the signs of "state sponsored terrorism."

The Leipzig airport is an important international freight hub, also used for providing support to Ukraine.

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected Germany's allegations, calling them "the beginning of a real war."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany RUSSIA Diplomacy Leipzig Drone Attack
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