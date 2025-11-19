Russia unleashed one of its largest aerial offensives in months, firing 470 drones and 48 missiles at targets across Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian officials. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video this morning showing widespread destruction from the strikes, underscoring the scale of the assault.

Massive Overnight Strikes

Ukraine’s military reported that the overnight barrage involved waves of drones and missiles targeting multiple regions. Air-raid alerts sounded for hours as defences attempted to intercept the incoming projectiles.

Authorities said the attacks caused extensive damage to infrastructure and residential areas, though full assessments were still under way.

Zelenskyy Shares Aftermath Footage

In a video posted on social media, President Zelenskyy showed scenes of buildings reduced to rubble, emergency crews rushing to rescue survivors, and fires still burning in parts of the affected areas. He condemned the strikes and reiterated Ukraine’s need for sustained air-defence support.

Ongoing Escalation

The latest barrage marks a further escalation in Russia’s aerial campaign as winter approaches. Ukrainian officials said the scale of the attack was intended to overwhelm air defences and inflict maximum damage amid dropping temperatures.

More updates are expected as authorities continue to assess the fallout from the overnight assault.