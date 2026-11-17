Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukraine launched largest drone attack targeting Moscow, Crimea bridge.

Russia struck two Kyiv bridges, damaging critical infrastructure.

Amid attacks, negotiators discussed future peace talks with Russia.

Russia struck two important bridges in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said

Ukraine on Monday launched its biggest drone attack on Russia, hitting a strategically important bridge in the annexed Crimean peninsula

The attacks come as Ukrainian, European and US negotiators discuss future talks with Russia on ending the war

These are the main developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on November 17, 2026:

Ukraine hits the Crimean Bridge for second day in a row, Russian authorities say

Ukraine struck a bridge connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula and the Russian mainland late Monday.

The same bridge over the Kerch Strait was also struck a day earlier, Russian-installed authorities said.

"At the moment, traffic is suspended," Crimea's Moscow-installed governor, Sergey Aksyonov said Tuesday.

Russian officials also said Ukraine had struck oil refineries on Monday.

Monday's drone attack was the largest such assault on Russia since it launched itsfull-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Overnight into Tuesday, Ukraine targeted Moscow with nearly 200 drones.

Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Tuesday morning that Russian air defenses had downed 20 drones heading towards the capital.

Russia hits two major bridges in Kyiv: What we know

Russia struck two bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv late Monday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"According to preliminary ‌information, ⁠there have ⁠been hits on the North and South bridges in the capital," Klitschko said on Telegram.

In a later post, Klitschko said the attack "caused damage to critical infrastructure," adding that there were "disruptions to water and heating supplies" because of strikes.

Earlier this month and in October, a series of Russian attacks hit several bridges in the Ukrainian capital, causing major disruption.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned Russia was planning strikes for Monday night and into Tuesday.

"Tonight, overnight, and throughout tomorrow, please pay attention to missile danger alerts," he said.

"And they there, in Russia, must know that for every one of their evils there will be our just response," Zelenskyy added.

Welcome to our coverage

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said two major bridges in the Ukrainian capital were struck in an overnight Russian attack.

The strikes damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted water and heating in parts of the city, Klitschko said.

Ukraine on Monday attacked Russia, targeting Moscow with drones and striking an important rail bridge in the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The latest exchanges come as negotiators from Ukraine, Europe and the US discuss future talks with Russia on finding a path to peace.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.