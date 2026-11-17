Russia struck two bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the North and South bridges, on Monday night. These strikes damaged critical infrastructure, causing disruptions to water and heating supplies.
Russia Hits Kyiv's Two Major Bridges, Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge For Second Day
Kyiv's mayor said Russian forces have hit bridges on the Dnipro River. Ukraine launched a massive attack on Russia earlier on Monday, hitting the Crimean Bridge. DW has the latest.
- Ukraine launched largest drone attack targeting Moscow, Crimea bridge.
- Russia struck two Kyiv bridges, damaging critical infrastructure.
- Amid attacks, negotiators discussed future peace talks with Russia.
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Russia struck two important bridges in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said
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Ukraine on Monday launched its biggest drone attack on Russia, hitting a strategically important bridge in the annexed Crimean peninsula
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The attacks come as Ukrainian, European and US negotiators discuss future talks with Russia on ending the war
These are the main developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on November 17, 2026:
Ukraine hits the Crimean Bridge for second day in a row, Russian authorities say
Ukraine struck a bridge connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula and the Russian mainland late Monday.
The same bridge over the Kerch Strait was also struck a day earlier, Russian-installed authorities said.
"At the moment, traffic is suspended," Crimea's Moscow-installed governor, Sergey Aksyonov said Tuesday.
Russian officials also said Ukraine had struck oil refineries on Monday.
Monday's drone attack was the largest such assault on Russia since it launched itsfull-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Overnight into Tuesday, Ukraine targeted Moscow with nearly 200 drones.
Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Tuesday morning that Russian air defenses had downed 20 drones heading towards the capital.
Russia hits two major bridges in Kyiv: What we know
Russia struck two bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv late Monday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
"According to preliminary information, there have been hits on the North and South bridges in the capital," Klitschko said on Telegram.
In a later post, Klitschko said the attack "caused damage to critical infrastructure," adding that there were "disruptions to water and heating supplies" because of strikes.
Earlier this month and in October, a series of Russian attacks hit several bridges in the Ukrainian capital, causing major disruption.
Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned Russia was planning strikes for Monday night and into Tuesday.
"Tonight, overnight, and throughout tomorrow, please pay attention to missile danger alerts," he said.
"And they there, in Russia, must know that for every one of their evils there will be our just response," Zelenskyy added.
Welcome to our coverage
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said two major bridges in the Ukrainian capital were struck in an overnight Russian attack.
The strikes damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted water and heating in parts of the city, Klitschko said.
Ukraine on Monday attacked Russia, targeting Moscow with drones and striking an important rail bridge in the annexed Crimean peninsula.
The latest exchanges come as negotiators from Ukraine, Europe and the US discuss future talks with Russia on finding a path to peace.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments related to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Russia target in Kyiv recently?
What was the extent of Ukraine's recent attacks on Russia?
Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on Russia since 2022, targeting Moscow with nearly 200 drones. It also struck the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea for the second day and hit oil refineries.
What is the broader context of these recent attacks?
These latest exchanges of attacks occur as Ukrainian, European, and US negotiators are discussing future talks with Russia. The aim is to find a path towards ending the ongoing war.