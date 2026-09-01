Russia Hits Kyiv, Odesa With Over 200 Drones, Missiles; 11 Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian missile and drone attacks killed multiple civilians across Ukraine.

Ukraine's forces struck 54 Russian 'shadow fleet' ships in August.

EU defense ministers met to bolster Ukraine's air defenses.

NATO scrambled jets after drones briefly entered Estonian airspace.

Reported by: Louis Oelofse with AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters

Ukraine says Russian missile and drone assault hits Kyiv, Odesa

Ukraine's air force said Russia struck at least 28 locations in overnight attacks that continued into Tuesday, with debris falling at several additional sites.

The attack targeted Kyiv and the Odesa region and involved ballistic, cruise and anti-radar missiles, along with more than 200 drones and decoys.

At least 11 people were killed in the capital region:

Seven people were killed in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district; three others were wounded, including a child.

One person was killed in the Holosiivskyi district after a building was hit and caught fire.

Three people were killed and 12 were injured elsewhere in the Kyiv region.

In Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian strike "deliberately damaged a border crossing point on the border with Romania, as well as export infrastructure."

Ukraine reports August strikes on 54 Russian 'Shadow Fleet' ships

Russia and Ukraine are not only battling for dominance in the air with drones, but are also increasingly taking the drone war to the seas.

The commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brov, said Tuesday that his force struck 54 Russian "shadow fleet" vessels in August.

He did not immediately provide additional details.

Separately, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that Russia attacked "more than 150 seagoing vessels involved in military cargo deliveries for the Ukrainian army, as well as accompanying patrol boats, during the summer."

At least 70 of those attacks were recorded in August.

EU defense ministers meet in Ireland to discuss Ukraine air defenses

European Union defense ministers are gathering in Wicklow, south of Dublin, for talks that are expected to focus on bolstering Ukraine's air defenses.

Moscow has taken advantage of Ukraine's shortage of US-built air defense missiles to pummel the country, while Kyiv has hit back against Russian infrastructure with its own long-range drone strikes.

There is also concern over Russia's apparent move to ramp up operations in Europe.

The ministers are also expected to discuss the bloc's support for Ukraine, including the implementation of a €90 billion ($104 billion) loan for Kyiv.

The loan, approved in April, aims to assist Kyiv with its most urgent economic and military needs as it continues to fight against Russia's full-scale invasion.

The talks are also expected cover further military assistance and closer cooperation between Ukraine's and the EU's defense industries.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the growing role of space in modern defense strategy.

EU foreign ministers are due to arrive later on Tuesday ahead of separate talks on Wednesday focused on continued support for Ukraine.

NATO jets scrambled after drones briefly enter Estonian airspace

NATO military aircraft were scrambled overnight after drones flew close to Estonia's border and briefly entered Estonian airspace, the country's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

The aircraft were launched from Amari Air Base, Tsahkna wrote in a post on social media.

"NATO reacted swiftly and exactly as planned. The Alliance is vigilant and ready to protect Allied territory," he added.

It was not immediately clear who launched the drones.

The incident highlights ongoing security concerns along NATO's eastern flank and is seen as a consequence of Russia's continuing war against Ukraine.

Russian strike on Kyiv railway depot kills 7

Russia targeted Ukraine's capital for a sixth day in a row, including a ballistic missile strike on a railway depot in Kyiv that killed seven people.

"The ballistic strike took the lives of 7 people, 6 of whom were our employees. 1 colleague is in hospital with injuries," Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chief executive of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state-owned railway network said, adding that "there is extensive destruction."

Emergency services said eight people were killed and five wounded in Kyiv, including three children, as fires broke out across several parts of the capital during the overnight attacks.

Elsewhere in the Kyiv region, one person was killed and nine others, including a child, were injured after missiles and drones struck an apartment building and a business facility in Boryspil.

The attacks marked the sixth consecutive day of Russian strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it targeted military and energy facilities in Kyiv, Odesa, and nearby areas.

Across the border in Russia's Belgorod region, one person was killed in a Ukrainian attack, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

Welcome to our coverage

European defense ministers are meeting in Ireland today and are expected to hear from Ukraine's new acting defense minister, Yevgeniy Khmara.

He is likely to point to the latest wave of Russian attacks, now entering a sixth straight day, as Moscow continues its campaign against Kyiv and surrounding areas.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly argued that the sustained bombardment underscores the urgent need for additional air defense systems.

The meeting comes as several European countries are also strengthening their own military capabilities, partly in response to a growing number of drone-related incidents near their borders.

Overnight, Estonia reported a new drone incursion into its airspace, adding to concerns about regional security.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)