Russia Begins Importing Gasoline From India Amid Fuel Crunch Caused By Ukraine Attacks: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukrainian attacks caused severe fuel shortages across Russia.

Russia began importing gasoline from India via sea.

Russia plans 400,000 tons monthly imports from various nations.

Parliament approved import subsidies, easing fuel crisis response.

Russia has begun importing gasoline by sea from India as it seeks to address fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, according to a Reuters report citing industry sources.

The move comes as fuel shortages are being reported across Russia's 11 time zones, with rationing, long queues at filling stations and record-high gasoline prices highlighting the growing strain on domestic supplies.

The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday that it was in contact with several countries to secure fuel imports at acceptable prices, although neither Russia's energy ministry nor India's oil ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

India Ships First Gasoline Cargoes To Russia

According to one industry source cited by Reuters, at least 60,000 metric tons of gasoline have already been dispatched from India to Russia.

Another source said two tankers carrying between 30,000 and 40,000 metric tons each have been sent to Russia as part of the initial shipments.

However, it remains unclear which Indian refiner is supplying the gasoline.

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Russia Plans Larger Fuel Imports

A third industry source told Reuters that Russia plans to import around 400,000 metric tons of gasoline every month from multiple countries, including neighbouring Belarus, which has already begun increasing fuel exports to Russia.

Gasoline demand in Russia reaches at least 110,000 metric tons a day during the summer months, when fuel consumption is typically at its highest.

Belarus has already stepped up supplies, with rail shipments of gasoline to Russia rising to more than 70,000 metric tons during the first half of June, nearly three times the volume recorded during the first half of May, according to Reuters calculations and industry sources.

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Refinery Attacks Deepen Fuel Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday that Ukrainian drone strikes targeting oil refineries had led to fuel shortages in several regions, although he maintained that the situation was being managed.

In response to the supply crunch, Russia's parliament last week approved amendments to the country's tax code aimed at easing the fuel crisis.

The measures include subsidies for fuel imports, with support linked to Indian delivery costs and prices, as Moscow looks to stabilise domestic fuel supplies following repeated attacks on its refining infrastructure.