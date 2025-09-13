Explorer
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), it added.
