Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka

HomeNewsWorldMassive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 08:50 AM (IST)
An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), it added.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 08:50 AM (IST)
