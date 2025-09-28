Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Russia launched a massive wave of missiles and drones on Ukraine overnight, leaving dozens injured and claiming at least four lives, including a 12-year-old girl in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday. Neighbouring Poland scrambled fighter aircraft to secure its skies in response to the strikes, coming just days after NATO accused Moscow of repeated airspace violations.

Zelenskyy Urges Global Pressure on Russia

The overnight assault lasted nearly 12 hours, according to Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, stating, “Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world.”

He further argued that, “The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as there are profits from energy sales,” while urging Kyiv’s allies to step up action against Russia.

A massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted for more than 12 hours. Savage strikes, a deliberate, targeted terror against ordinary cities – nearly 500 attack drones and over 40 missiles, including Kinzhal missiles. This morning, Russian-Iranian “shaheds” are again in our skies.… pic.twitter.com/fshvsbMkIg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 28, 2025

Russia, however, maintained that its strikes had been directed solely at military targets, reiterating its position that it does not deliberately attack civilians.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that 643 drones and missiles, including cruise missiles, were launched across eastern, southern, and central regions. Casualties were recorded in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv, with over 40 people wounded.

In Kyiv region, resident Mark Sergeev described the terrifying moment a missile struck his home while his family slept. “I still can’t believe that the children are alive. It’s such a blessing from God. They were right under the roof when it hit them. The roof was torn off right above my eldest son’s bed,” he told AFP.

Another victim, Anna, 26, recalled her flat being filled with shattered glass. “I was in shock, so I didn’t hear much… But I heard a rocket flying for a long time, and then there was just an explosion and the windows shattered,” she said.

Emergency workers were seen pulling survivors from burning residential blocks, while rubble was cleared from buildings that had been almost entirely destroyed. Ukraine’s foreign ministry reported that a cardiology centre and a kindergarten were among the damaged sites, as per AFP's report.

Poland Closes Airspace, NATO on Alert

Poland’s armed forces announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they scrambled fighter jets and placed air defence systems on high alert. The Polish military stated, “In connection with the activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aviation carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace.”

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 confirmed that airspace near the southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszow was closed until at least 0400 GMT on Sunday due to what it termed “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”

The escalation follows several European nations accusing Russia of drone and fighter jet incursions, which NATO has described as a test of the alliance’s resolve. Moscow has dismissed responsibility for the violations and insists it has no plans to target NATO members.

Israel’s Role and Nuclear Plant Concerns

Zelenskyy also revealed that Ukraine had received a US-made Patriot air defence system from Israel, with two more expected soon, AFP reported. Israel’s ties with Moscow have soured recently as Russia has deepened relations with Iran and criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Meanwhile, both Kyiv and Moscow confirmed that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, remained disconnected from the grid for four consecutive days, raising renewed fears of a potential nuclear incident.