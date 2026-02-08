Russia College Stabbing: 15-Year-Old Attacker Was Neo-Nazi, Shouted 'Holocaust Slogans’

A 15-year-old boy accused of carrying out a knife attack at a medical college hostel in Russia’s Ufa has been identified by local media as a member of a neo-Nazi organization. Reports claim the teenager belonged to the banned NS/WP extremist group and was shouting nationalist slogans related to the Holocaust during the assault.

The Baza Telegram channel, known for its connections to Russia’s security establishment, said the suspect scrawled a Nazi swastika on a wall using the victims’ blood. The channel also shared a photograph it said showed the symbol at the scene. Another Russian outlet, Izvestia, separately reported that the suspect held neo-Nazi views.

Neo-Nazi groups seek to revive and spread the ideology of Nazism, a far-right doctrine rooted in racism and hatred and historically associated with Adolf Hitler and Germany’s Nazi Party.

Knife Attack Sparks Chaos Inside University Dormitory

The attack unfolded at a dormitory linked to the State Medical University in Ufa, where the teenager allegedly entered armed with a knife and began stabbing students. Multiple people were wounded, including four Indian students. Two police officers were also injured during the incident.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and bloodshed as students and staff scrambled to escape. Emergency responders evacuated those inside while police moved to contain the situation.

According to Russia’s Interior Ministry, the suspect resisted arrest and stabbed two officers before being detained. Authorities added that the teenager also injured himself during the confrontation.

Indian Students Injured; Embassy Steps In

India’s Embassy in Moscow confirmed that four Indian nationals were among the injured and said it was coordinating closely with Russian authorities. Officials from India’s consulate in Kazan were sent to Ufa to provide on-ground assistance to the students and support their families.

The swift diplomatic response underscored India's engagement following the attack, as concerns mounted among families back home awaiting updates.

Motive Still Under Investigation

Despite media reports linking the suspect to extremist ideology, Russian authorities have not formally announced a motive for the attack. It remains unclear whether the teenager had any prior connection to the victims or why the dormitory was targeted.