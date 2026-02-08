Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRussia College Stabbing: 15-Year-Old Attacker Was Neo-Nazi, Shouted 'Holocaust Slogans’

Russia College Stabbing: 15-Year-Old Attacker Was Neo-Nazi, Shouted 'Holocaust Slogans’

Russian media claim the teen behind a deadly hostel stabbing in Ufa had neo-Nazi links. Four Indian students were injured as authorities continue their investigation.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)

A 15-year-old boy accused of carrying out a knife attack at a medical college hostel in Russia’s Ufa has been identified by local media as a member of a neo-Nazi organization. Reports claim the teenager belonged to the banned NS/WP extremist group and was shouting nationalist slogans related to the Holocaust during the assault.

The Baza Telegram channel, known for its connections to Russia’s security establishment, said the suspect scrawled a Nazi swastika on a wall using the victims’ blood. The channel also shared a photograph it said showed the symbol at the scene. Another Russian outlet, Izvestia, separately reported that the suspect held neo-Nazi views.

Neo-Nazi groups seek to revive and spread the ideology of Nazism, a far-right doctrine rooted in racism and hatred and historically associated with Adolf Hitler and Germany’s Nazi Party.

Knife Attack Sparks Chaos Inside University Dormitory

The attack unfolded at a dormitory linked to the State Medical University in Ufa, where the teenager allegedly entered armed with a knife and began stabbing students. Multiple people were wounded, including four Indian students. Two police officers were also injured during the incident.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and bloodshed as students and staff scrambled to escape. Emergency responders evacuated those inside while police moved to contain the situation.

According to Russia’s Interior Ministry, the suspect resisted arrest and stabbed two officers before being detained. Authorities added that the teenager also injured himself during the confrontation.

Indian Students Injured; Embassy Steps In

India’s Embassy in Moscow confirmed that four Indian nationals were among the injured and said it was coordinating closely with Russian authorities. Officials from India’s consulate in Kazan were sent to Ufa to provide on-ground assistance to the students and support their families.

The swift diplomatic response underscored India's engagement following the attack, as concerns mounted among families back home awaiting updates.

Motive Still Under Investigation

Despite media reports linking the suspect to extremist ideology, Russian authorities have not formally announced a motive for the attack. It remains unclear whether the teenager had any prior connection to the victims or why the dormitory was targeted.

Related Video

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ufa Attack Russia Hostel Stabbing Indian Students Injured Russia Neo-Nazi Group Russia Ufa Medical College Incident
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
4 Indian Students Among Several Injured In Knife Attack At Russian Medical College
4 Indian Students Among Several Injured In Knife Attack At Russian Medical College
News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
Cricket
India Skipper Shares Major Update On Washington Sundar’s T20 World Cup Return
India Skipper Shares Major Update On Washington Sundar’s T20 World Cup Return
News
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Maharashtra Politics: BJP’s First Woman Mayor Candidate Makes Strong Political Statement
Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget