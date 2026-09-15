Russia Calls Trump's Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal A 'Good Idea'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian government welcomed Trump's energy ceasefire proposal, with conditions.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy cautiously accepted if Russia genuinely stops all attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia launched drone attacks; Ukraine retaliated on refineries.

Edited by: Kieran Burke

The Russian government has welcomed United States President Donald Trump's suggestion that Russia and Ukraine should cease mutual attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

"We consider this to be a very good idea overall," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, describing the proposal as an "energy ceasefire."

Peskov did not say whether the Kremlin would agree to such a proposal, insisting only that, in addition to no more Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, Russia must also be allowed to export its oil unhindered.

"It is necessary to ensure safe commercial shipping and navigation here, including for oil tankers," he said adding that Russia would stay in touch with Washington.

Ukraine 'energy ceasefire': What has Trump claimed?

US President Trump claimed on social media on Monday evening that both Ukraine and Russia had "agreed" not to strike "energy targets" – although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke only of a "strong US proposal" for a "mutual halt" to strikes on critical infrastructure.

"If this can become the first de-escalatory step — a step toward ending Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure and our strikes in response — then Ukraine is ready to support de-escalation," he said in his daily evening address.

"If our American partners can ensure that Russia is genuinely ready to stop this war aimed at destroying life — and to do so for real and for the long term Ukraine will take its own de-escalatory steps."

Russia, Ukraine exchange drone strikes

Meanwhile, Russia launched 200 more drones Ukrainian cities overnight, killing two people – one in the capital, Kyiv, and another in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

In addition to petrol stations in the capital, energy and port infrastructure in other regions were also hit, Ukrainian officials said.

In response, President Zelenskyy said Ukraine had struck an oil refinery in Syzran in Russia's Samara region on the Volga River, as well as drone production ​facilities in the Taganrog and Oryol regions.

"Russia continues to attack our energy sector, regular logistics ​and critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy said on social media. "our responses to them for this are tangible."

Ukraine claims successful ground offensive

Meanwhile, on the frontline in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have reportedly liberated more than 10 square kilometers of occupied territory and "cleaned up" a further 75 square kilometers which had been infiltrated by Russian troops north of the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

The offensive, which has reportedly been underway for several days, is aimed at relieving pressure on the nearby cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk — key fortified locations in Ukraine's so-called "fortress belt."

Russia slams French nuclear initiative

Also on Tuesday, Russia criticized a French security initiative to bring European countries under its nuclear umbrella.

"Of course, this is creating risks for us," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters. "And of course, we must control it."

France, the only nuclear power in the European Union, has proposed allowing participating allies to temporarily host nuclear-armed French aircraft in an effort to boost Europe's nuclear deterrent.

Paris would retain national control over its nuclear arsenal, with the final decision on its use remaining with the French president.

Finland this week became the tenth country to join the plan, which already included Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom – with the latter's own nuclear arsenal dependent to a large degree on US technical support.

Estonia is also "in discussions" about joining, Prime Minister Kristen Michal told the AFP news agency earlier this week.

"We would describe this French initiative, to put it mildly and in very diplomatic terms, as reckless," said Zakharova.