Russia Arrests Swedish National, Claims He Fought For Ukraine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russia arrested a Swede fighting for Ukraine near Pskov.

FSB claims he entered Russia for sabotage/terrorist attacks.

Russia presented video confession and Ukrainian contract documents.

Sweden acknowledges, Ukraine offers no immediate comment.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday announced the arrest and detention of a Swedish national who, authorities say, fights for Ukraine.

What do we know so far?

The 35-year-old Swede, detained near Pskov on Russia's western border, has been charged with illegally entering the country and may face additional terrorism charges, FSB representatives said.

Russia claims to have secured documents proving that the man led a Ukrainian drone unit.

They are now investigating whether he could be charged with organizing terror attacks on behalf of Ukraine or other Western intelligence services.

According to the FSB, the man "entered the Russian Federation under the pretext of joining the ranks of the Russian armed forces with the aim of carrying out acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks on military installations."

The FSB also released a video that it claimed showed the man confessing that he had entered Russia to commit "terrorist attacks" and sabotage.

During the video the man spoke in English, saying that he was from Stockholm, had signed a contract with Ukraine's Defense Ministry and had received drone training. Russian state TV showed images of what it said was the man's contract with Ukraine.

The Pskov region borders Belarus, Estonia and Latvia — the latter two being EU and NATO member states — FSB officials did not specify where exactly the man had arrived from.

Sweden aware of incident, with no comment yet from Ukraine

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has said that it is aware of the situation but not involved.

Ukraine has not commented on the arrest.

On Tuesday, Russia arrested a Japanese journalist that Moscow accused of spying, a claim that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi rejected.

Russia itself has been accused of hiring and deploying numerous individuals to commit acts of sabotage abroad or to recruit locals willing to do so — this, beyond the country's legions of malign cyber actors.

None of the claims made by Russia and the FSB on Thursday can be substantiated.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

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