India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldRubio to chair global meet on far-left political terrorism on Thursday

Rubio to chair global meet on far-left political terrorism on Thursday

Washington, Jul 15 (PTI): The US is hosting an international ministerial conference on Thursday to discuss the resurgence of “far-left political terrorism” and joint action to counter the “renewed threat” to societ.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 12:44 AM (IST)

Washington, Jul 15 (PTI): The US is hosting an international ministerial conference on Thursday to discuss the resurgence of “far-left political terrorism” and joint action to counter the “renewed threat” to society.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will chair the meeting on Thursday and highlight the importance of deepening cooperation with international partners to better map violent activity, disrupt terrorist financing, protect critical infrastructure, and promote collective action "against a threat that respects no borders".

“Far-left political terrorism is resurgent, manifesting in violent terrorist acts across the Western Hemisphere, Europe, Asia and beyond,” the US Department of State said in a statement here on Wednesday.

“These are not isolated incidents. They reflect a deliberate, ideologically motivated strategy to destabilise free societies by violently targeting our political and economic systems, including attacks against private citizens, government officials, police and law enforcement, businesses, and critical infrastructure around the globe,” it said.

India is unlikely to attend the meeting.

The State Department said that for too long, this threat has remained a blind spot in the international community’s counterterrorism focus, underestimated and under-resourced, despite the danger it poses.

The State Department said that the US is taking a leading role in countering far-left terrorism.

“Since November 2025, the United States has designated four violent far-left groups — Antifa Ost, the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front (FAI/FRI), Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defence — as Foreign Terrorist Organisations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” it said.  The State Department said it has also offered a reward of up to USD 10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of these same four organisations.

“In recent months, the United States engaged also law enforcement, counterterrorism professionals, and prosecutors around the globe through direct engagements, as well as the inaugural Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Workshop in May 2026, which convened 14 countries for a two-day, practitioner-focused workshop to exchange best practices for countering the threat of transnational far-left terrorism,” it said.

This Ministerial builds on that foundation, bringing together partners from across the Western Hemisphere, Europe, and Asia to expand coordination, enhance information sharing, and strengthen international law enforcement mechanisms to counter the threat. PTI SKU GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 16 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Rubio to chair global meet on far-left political terrorism on Thursday
Rubio to chair global meet on far-left political terrorism on Thursday
World
Iran-US Tensions Escalate: IRGC Warns Of Energy Export Disruption Across Middle East
Iran-US Tensions Escalate: IRGC Warns Of Energy Export Disruption Across Middle East
World
Hindus for Human Rights urge PM Modi to talk to Sonam Wangchuk
Hindus for Human Rights urge PM Modi to talk to Sonam Wangchuk
World
Pakistan Scrambles To Contain PoK Protests, Muzaffarabad March Deferred To July 21
Pakistan Scrambles To Contain PoK Protests, Muzaffarabad March Deferred To July 21
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Merger Speculation Intensifies, Sharad Pawar Camp’s NDA Equation Under Focus
Breaking News: Large March Reportedly Begins in PoK Amid Anti-Government Protests
Maharashtra Politics: Jayant Patil Denies Reports of NCP Merger Amid Speculation
India Politics: Congress Opens Front Over Rahul Gandhi Event Venue Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget