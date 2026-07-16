Rubio to chair global meet on far-left political terrorism on Thursday

Washington, Jul 15 (PTI): The US is hosting an international ministerial conference on Thursday to discuss the resurgence of “far-left political terrorism” and joint action to counter the “renewed threat” to society.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will chair the meeting on Thursday and highlight the importance of deepening cooperation with international partners to better map violent activity, disrupt terrorist financing, protect critical infrastructure, and promote collective action "against a threat that respects no borders".

“Far-left political terrorism is resurgent, manifesting in violent terrorist acts across the Western Hemisphere, Europe, Asia and beyond,” the US Department of State said in a statement here on Wednesday.

“These are not isolated incidents. They reflect a deliberate, ideologically motivated strategy to destabilise free societies by violently targeting our political and economic systems, including attacks against private citizens, government officials, police and law enforcement, businesses, and critical infrastructure around the globe,” it said.

India is unlikely to attend the meeting.

The State Department said that for too long, this threat has remained a blind spot in the international community’s counterterrorism focus, underestimated and under-resourced, despite the danger it poses.

The State Department said that the US is taking a leading role in countering far-left terrorism.

“Since November 2025, the United States has designated four violent far-left groups — Antifa Ost, the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front (FAI/FRI), Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defence — as Foreign Terrorist Organisations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” it said. The State Department said it has also offered a reward of up to USD 10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of these same four organisations.

“In recent months, the United States engaged also law enforcement, counterterrorism professionals, and prosecutors around the globe through direct engagements, as well as the inaugural Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Workshop in May 2026, which convened 14 countries for a two-day, practitioner-focused workshop to exchange best practices for countering the threat of transnational far-left terrorism,” it said.

This Ministerial builds on that foundation, bringing together partners from across the Western Hemisphere, Europe, and Asia to expand coordination, enhance information sharing, and strengthen international law enforcement mechanisms to counter the threat. PTI SKU GRS GRS

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