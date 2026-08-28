RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat true believer in US-India ties: Indian-American venture capitalist

New York, Aug 27 (PTI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat interacted with leaders and executives from various industries at a roundtable here, with an Indian-American venture capitalist highlighting his “unshakable confidence" in Indian youth and describing him as a “true believer” in US-India friendship.

Bhagwat is in New York for a three-day visit as part of the RSS' centenary-year global outreach programme.

Taking to X on Thursday, Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani, who was part of the meeting, said the 75-year-old RSS chief discussed various topics, ranging from space to quantum computing.

“Had an amazing roundtable meeting with Mr Mohan Bhagwat in NY. He fielded important questions by all of us from various industries, including telecommunications, space, clean energy, not so clean energy, technology, quantum computing, etc,” Motwani said.

She said those attending the interaction wanted to know how Bhagwat could help streamline procedures at various state levels and help set up companies or manufacturing plants in India without the “bureaucratic drag”.

Motwani said the RSS chief “brilliantly” answered their questions, while making clear that he was not speaking on behalf of the Indian government.

She further said his answers “inspired confidence in all of us that he might be able to get a few things done”.

Listing key takeaways from the interaction with Bhagwat, Jadeja said, “The man has a heart of gold, truly believes in a unified India and a unified world. He sees absolutely no difference between various religious groups. For him, all Indians are ‘kutumbhakam’ (family).” She said the RSS chief has a “bias" towards Indian youth, adding, “It was clear to see that he has unshakable confidence in Indian youth, and believes in the change that they are demanding. He seems to be their biggest champion in the country. Lucky for India.” “I have come away from the meeting 100 per cent bullish that the Indian youth will drive change in unprecedented ways. And RSS will help them overthrow the last vestiges of colonial structures that keep India slow. Proud of my home country India. What does Mr Bhagwat think of the US? He’s a true believer in US-India friendship and bridge building… and has promised us that he will visit us more often,” Motwani said.

The roundtable comes days ahead of Bhagwat’s scheduled ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden on August 29, where he is expected to address 6,000 members of the Indian diaspora and other communities.

The American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), which has organised this event, has described it as a “landmark Raksha Bandhan gathering”, expected to bring together thousands of Hindus and hundreds of Hindu, cultural, spiritual, service, and community organisations from across the United States.

Through cultural presentations and keynote addresses, the event will explore the theme of universal oneness and the Hindu principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the world is one family, the organisers said. PTI YAS KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)