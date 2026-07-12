Ganesh Nepali, a ride-hailing driver, died after setting himself on fire. This act followed a dispute with municipal police regarding an alleged parking violation and his wheel-clamped motorcycle.
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Rs 1,000 Fine, Self-Immolation: Nepal Govt Announces Probe In Ganesh Nepali Death Case
Nepal signed a 9-point deal with Ganesh Nepali's family after his self-immolation death, promising a judicial probe, relief, suspension of officials and support for his wife and daughter.
- Government and family signed agreement after ride-hail driver's death.
- Agreement includes independent probe, police suspension, family support.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the primary cause of Ganesh Nepali's death?
What agreement was reached between the Nepal government and Nepali's family?
A nine-point agreement was signed, which included forming an independent investigation committee, considering 'martyr' status, suspending police, and providing financial and educational support to the family.
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