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English NewsNewsWorldRomania Accuses Moscow After Ship Comes Under Attack In Black Sea

Romania Accuses Moscow After Ship Comes Under Attack In Black Sea

Russian strikes against ships attempting to export Ukrainian grain and cargo through the western Black Sea have sharply increased this month.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Romania blames Russia for Black Sea merchant ship attack.
  • Drone strike sank vessel, killing one, three missing.
  • Fourth attack this month, raising NATO members' concerns.
  • NATO boosts presence amid increasing regional vessel attacks.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

Romanian President Nicusor Dan blamed Russia for an attack on a merchant vessel in the Black Sea on Friday morning.

A drone strike sank the merchant ship, with 13 Ukrainian and Azeri crew members on board, near Romanian territorial waters.

The attack killed at least 1 sailor, and three others were still missing, according to Dan.

Nine of the 13 crew members have been rescued.

Attack on merchant shipping on the rise in the Black Sea: What to know

The drone strike on the ship, called Khoryv, is believed to be the fourth merchant vessel to have been attacked off the coast of Romania this month.

Two weeks ago, two merchant vessels were also set ablaze in the western Black Sea, which is a vital shipping corridor heavily used by Ukraine.

One of those ships was inside Romanian territorial waters. Romania raised concerns about Russian provocation in waters at the edge of or controlled by NATO members.

Bulgaria, also a NATO member like Romania, has raised similar concerns.

Bulgaria has blamed Russia for having edged too close to its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea after merchant ships were hit by drones near the country's coastline earlier this month too.

Both Romania and Bulgaria have called on NATO to do more to protect commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

NATO said earlier this week that it was sending more maritime patrol aircraft and radar systems to the Black Sea without having blamed any country for the attacks there.

About 23 sailors had been reported dead or missing in incidents in the Black Sea in the 10 days leading up to October 15, according to Reuters.

That tally is higher now.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, condemned the increasing attacks on vessels in the Black Sea too, earlier this month calling it "unacceptable" that "the Black Sea has become another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine."

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Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent incident occurred in the Black Sea involving a merchant vessel?

A drone strike sank the merchant ship Khoryv near Romanian territorial waters. Romanian President Nicusor Dan blamed Russia for the attack.

What was the outcome of the drone strike on the merchant vessel?

The attack resulted in at least one sailor killed and three others missing. Nine of the 13 Ukrainian and Azeri crew members were rescued.

How frequent are these attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea?

The recent drone strike is believed to be the fourth merchant vessel attacked off Romania this month. Two weeks prior, two other vessels were set ablaze in the western Black Sea.

How have NATO member countries responded to the Black Sea attacks?

Romania and Bulgaria, NATO members, raised concerns about Russian provocation and urged NATO to protect shipping. NATO responded by sending more maritime patrol aircraft and radar systems.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moscow Romania Black Sea Romania Accuses Moscow Ship Comes Under Attack
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