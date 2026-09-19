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English NewsNewsWorldRiyadh Airport On Alert: Smoke, Flames Seen Near Saudi Capital’s Airport

Riyadh Airport On Alert: Smoke, Flames Seen Near Saudi Capital’s Airport

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 05:44 PM (IST)

Residents of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh witnessed smoke and flames rising from an area near the international airport on Saturday, news agencies AFP and Reuters reported.

The development came after Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” and issued emergency alerts across the country, including Riyadh, late Friday and early Saturday. Flight-tracking data also showed “major problems” with aircraft arrivals and delays at the airport.

The alert in Riyadh was the first for the Saudi capital since the latest escalation of hostilities with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

Huge Pillar Of Black Smoke Near Airport

A huge pillar of black smoke was seen rising from an area near the airport, Reuters reported, citing video and photographs from the site.

The airport highway, main terminal building and other facilities were visible in the foreground of the smoke.

HT has not independently verified the videos. The Saudi government did not immediately respond to the development.

Saudi civil defence had sent phone alerts overnight warning of potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj, east of the capital. An all-clear was subsequently issued on Saturday morning.

Reuters reported that a journalist heard booms before the all-clear was issued.

Escalation With Iran-Backed Houthis

Hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen escalated in July, when the Houthis declared a naval blockade against Riyadh and began launching attacks.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, targeted Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.

The attacks signal new threats to the global oil supply, putting at risk the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports, while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains affected, Reuters reported.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
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