Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riyadh Airport attack killed 12, injured 300, including 11 Indians.

Another projectile struck Riyadh terminal Sunday; India Embassy monitors.

Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks amid rising tensions.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh International Airport came under attack for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with a projectile striking its passenger terminal, according to the Saudi-led coalition. No information about the damage caused by the latest attack was immediately available.

The latest strike comes a day after an attack that killed 12 people and injured around 300 others, including 11 Indians. India has strongly condemned the attacks.

The projectile hit the same airport complex that houses Terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights.

Indian Embassy In Riyadh Monitoring Situation

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was monitoring the situation following Saturday’s attack, in which 12 people were killed and around 300 injured, including 11 Indian nationals.

The embassy said it was in contact with local authorities to check on the condition of the injured Indians. Its officials were also coordinating with hospital authorities and said further information would be shared as it became available.

Tensions Escalate Amid US Military Involvement

The attacks have intensified amid US military involvement in the region. US President Donald Trump has also said he is considering joining the fight against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Meanwhile, the Houthis said an airport under their control in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, had been attacked and blamed Saudi Arabia for the strike.

Houthis Claim Responsibility For Riyadh Airport Attack

Yemen’s Houthis have claimed responsibility for the deadly attack targeting Riyadh Airport, according to a statement released by the group.

The Houthis also claimed to have launched strikes against Dammam Airport and Saudi Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Saudi authorities have not yet confirmed these claims.