'Revoke Every Indian Visa Immediately': US Politician Censured Over Mass Deportation Call

US politician Chandler Langevin has sparked outrage after a series of social media posts calling for the mass deportation of Indians from the United States. On Saturday, the Florida city council formally censured the commissioner over his controversial remarks, triggering widespread condemnation from Indian American groups nationwide.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the censure motion against Langevin will restrict his powers as a city commissioner. He will now need consensus approval before proposing items on the council’s agenda. In addition, the disciplinary action removes him from all committees and bars him from making commissioner comments during council meetings.

Langevin's Controversial Anti-India Posts

Langevin drew criticism after multiple posts targeting the Indian community surfaced online. In one, he wrote, “There’s not a single Indian that cares about the United States.” He further claimed that Indians only aim to “exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians. America for Americans.”

As outrage grew, the Florida politician attempted to clarify his stance, saying his comments were directed toward temporary visa holders, not Indian Americans living in the country.

In another post responding to a discussion about a Stockton crash, where an India-born man, Harjinder Singh, was charged with killing three people following an illegal U-turn, Langevin accused Indians of “taking advantage of America.”

On October 2, Langevin marked his birthday by tagging President Donald Trump in a post demanding action against Indian visa holders. “Today is my birthday and all I want is for @realDonaldTrump to revoke every Indian visa and deport them immediately. America for Americans,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

During media interactions, Langevin allegedly doubled down on his comments, claiming that “Indians don’t assimilate” and are in the US “to drain our pockets and get back to India rich… or worse… to stay.”

In his latest post dated October 18, Langevin addressed what he called a growing base of conservative Hindu and Indian supporters who, he claimed, agree with his stance on curbing immigration.

“I have been traveling the state of Florida for the past two weeks engaging in dialogue with conservative Hindu groups. Many are coming around to realize that mass immigration into America, even from India, is hurting them as well,” he wrote. He added that he would rather “save a few Shashi’s than hordes of Islamists, commies, cartels, and indentured servants stealing American jobs.”

Langevin Faces Backlash

Langevin’s comments have prompted sharp criticism from Indian American organisations and civil rights groups across the United States, many of whom have demanded his immediate resignation. Advocacy leaders have labeled his remarks racist and divisive, warning that such rhetoric endangers immigrant communities.

Despite the political and public backlash, Langevin has refused to apologise. He has dismissed the censure as an attack on his constitutional right to free speech, arguing that the city council’s move was politically motivated.

The controversy continues to unfold amid growing debates in the US over immigration and hate speech, with many calling Langevin’s statements one of the most inflammatory anti-Indian remarks made by an elected official in recent years.