Revenge For Son-In-Law Killing Behind Lashkar Commander Bilal Salafi Murder

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A day after Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Bilal Arif Salafi was shot dead in Pakistan’s Muridke town, fresh information has revealed that the killing was the result of an internal revenge plot carried out by a senior operative of the same terror network along with his wife. The attack took place outside Lashkar’s headquarters, Markaz Taiba, shortly after Eid prayers, and initial reports had indicated possible factional rivalry within the organisation. Exclusive inputs now confirm that the murder stemmed from a personal feud linked to an earlier killing, exposing deep internal divisions and the continued open functioning of the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Attack After Eid Prayers

According to sources, Bilal Arif Salafi had stepped out of the damaged Markaz Taiba complex after offering Eid prayers and meeting other members when he was ambushed. The attackers have been identified as senior Lashkar operative Ghazi Ubaidullah Khan and his wife, who were present at the same gathering and had been waiting for Salafi to come out.

As soon as Salafi appeared, Ubaidullah Khan fired multiple shots at him while his wife stabbed him repeatedly, killing him on the spot. The incident occurred near Lashkar’s main base in Muridke, located close to Lahore. Both accused were later taken into custody by Sheikhupura police, and a case has been registered against them on charges of murder and disturbing public order.

Sources said that the attackers, the victim, and several other Lashkar members lived in Taiba Colony in Muridke, a residential area controlled by the organisation where houses are allotted to its operatives. Senior Lashkar leaders, including Zafar Iqbal, are also reported to reside in the same colony.

Old Feud Behind Killing

Investigators believe the murder was driven by revenge linked to an earlier incident. Around three to four years ago, Bilal Arif Salafi had allegedly killed the son-in-law of Ghazi Ubaidullah Khan. However, no action was taken at the time because Salafi was considered close to Lashkar leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, one of India’s most wanted terrorists.

Because of his links with senior figures, Salafi was reportedly given a clean chit by local authorities, which angered Ubaidullah Khan and his family. The accused are believed to have waited for an opportunity and carried out the attack immediately after Eid prayers, when Salafi was moving outside the complex.

Police in Sheikhupura are currently interrogating the couple to determine whether others were aware of the plan.

Key Lashkar Operatives

Ghazi Ubaidullah Khan is said to be a veteran Lashkar operative who remained active in Jammu and Kashmir between 1993 and 2003 before returning to Pakistan. After his return, he was involved in training terrorists at Muridke and later rose within the organisation’s ranks. Originally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he was allotted a residence in Taiba Colony and reportedly received a monthly allowance from the group.

Bilal Arif Salafi, who had been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba since 2005, was handling financial operations for the outfit in Sheikhupura district. He was responsible for collecting funds used for weapons procurement and organisational activities and was considered close to senior leadership.

His funeral prayers were held at Jamia-ud-Dawa inside the Markaz Taiba complex late Saturday night, after which he was buried in the adjoining cemetery. The incident has once again highlighted internal rivalries within the group and the continued presence of organised terror networks operating openly in Pakistan.