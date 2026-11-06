Ranjeev Puri elected as first Indian-American Speaker of Michigan House

Washington, Nov 6 (PTI): Democrat Ranjeev Puri has been elected as the Speaker of the Michigan House, the first Indian-American to hold the coveted post.

“Today, I’m humbled to be elected by my colleagues as Speaker of the Michigan House,” Puri said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Puri, 42, was elected as Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday.

Puri said he looked forward to working with Senate Majority Leader-Elect Darrin Camilleri and Governor-Elect Jocelyn Benson to deliver on the promises made in the run-up to the election.

“Thank you to my colleagues for your trust. Excited to get to work,” he said.

Puri became the first Sikh American elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020.

Born to Punjabi immigrants, Puri was appointed as the leader of the Democratic Party in the Republican-controlled 110-member House of Representatives in 2025.

“When my parents immigrated to this country, they couldn’t have imagined their son would one day make history, break barriers and lead the Michigan House. That is the promise of America,” Puri said.

Puri has worked on former president Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

He later earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and returned to Michigan, where he worked in the automotive industry.

In his third term as a member of the state House, Puri was appointed as the leader of the democratic party in the House in 2025.

“Congratulations to Ranjeev Puri on his reelection and on being elected Speaker-Elect by his colleagues. Ranjeev has made lowering costs central to his work, from health care to housing,” Chintan Patel, Executive Director, Indian American Impact, said.

Patel said at a time of rising hate targeting South Asians, Puri will also fight to protect communities and all Michiganders, and to stop the Trump and 'MAGA' agenda.

“With Ranjeev leading the caucus, we have no doubt they will lower costs and make life more affordable for Michigan families. Impact was an early supporter of Ranjeev, and we are proud to call him a friend. We look forward to working with him to deliver for Michigan,” Patel said. PTI SKU APL

APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)