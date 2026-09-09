Rajasthan Expands Diaspora Outreach As Youth Networks Take A Larger Role

Rajasthan is broadening the way it engages with people from the state who now live elsewhere in India and abroad. The focus is gradually moving beyond cultural programmes and ceremonial meetings towards issues such as student support, grievance handling, investment, community participation and stronger links with institutions in Rajasthan.

The change comes as the state develops a more structured approach to its overseas community. The Rajasthan Non-Resident Rajasthani Policy 2025 provides a framework for maintaining social, cultural and economic connections with people of Rajasthani origin living outside the state and overseas.

The state also held its first Pravasi Rajasthani Divas in Jaipur in December 2025, with approximately 5,000 people participating. The next edition is scheduled for December 10, 2026.

Diaspora engagement moves beyond traditional networks

For many years, connections between overseas Indians and their home states were largely maintained through cultural associations, business groups, community events and visits by political leaders. While those channels remain relevant, younger organisers are increasingly focusing on practical concerns.

These include helping students adjust to a new country, understanding documentation requirements, finding community support and addressing issues that may involve both Indian and foreign institutions.

Australia has become particularly important in this context because of the size of its Indian student population. According to Australian Government data for the year to May 2026, Indian students accounted for around 16 per cent of all international students in the country, making India the second-largest source after China.

The growing student population has also increased the need for support networks that can work alongside universities, government agencies and established migrant organisations.

Gurjinder Singh Gavy works across youth and diaspora networks

Gurjinder Singh Gavy is among the younger organisers working across the Rajasthan-Australia connection. He serves as Chairman of the NRI & Overseas Congress Cell of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, as well as President of the Indian Overseas Youth Congress Australia and President of Student Union India-Australia.

His responsibilities place him across political organisation in Rajasthan and youth and student networks in Australia. His appointment as chairman of the Rajasthan Congress NRI and Overseas wing was reported earlier this year.

Public reporting on Student Union India-Australia has highlighted initiatives related to settlement guidance and practical assistance for international students. His political role, meanwhile, connects these activities with a broader overseas Indian network.

The overlap is significant because the concerns of people living abroad often remain connected to their communities in India.

Students and families continue to maintain links with Rajasthan

For a student from Rajasthan studying abroad, moving to another country does not necessarily mean losing contact with their home district. Families, property, documentation and administrative matters can continue to require coordination between the individual overseas and authorities or relatives in Rajasthan.

The relationship also works in the other direction. Professionals who establish themselves abroad can bring back knowledge, professional networks and potential investment opportunities to their home communities.

Rajasthan's Non-Resident Rajasthani policy recognises this broader relationship. Its objectives include strengthening social, cultural and economic ties with overseas Rajasthanis, improving grievance redressal, encouraging knowledge sharing and increasing diaspora participation in the state's development.

Political organisations face a test of practical delivery

The expansion of political diaspora cells raises questions about how these organisations can contribute beyond representation.

For the Rajasthan Congress's NRI and Overseas wing, the effectiveness of the network will ultimately depend on practical outcomes. These could include documenting concerns raised by overseas residents, directing cases to the appropriate authorities, providing reliable information to students and maintaining connections with communities at the district level.

The same expectations apply to diaspora organisations associated with different political and community groups.

Government agencies have their own responsibilities and official channels. Political and community networks can complement those systems by helping people identify problems early, explaining where assistance can be sought and maintaining contact with communities that may not always engage directly with formal institutions.

A growing role for cross-border youth leadership

Gavy's roles in Rajasthan and Australia reflect an emerging model of diaspora engagement in which younger leaders operate across geographical and institutional boundaries.

Rather than treating overseas communities only as sources of investment or participants in cultural events, this approach places greater emphasis on maintaining regular connections and addressing everyday concerns.

Whether such networks develop into lasting institutions will depend on how accessible and effective they become for ordinary community members. Their ability to work with government departments, universities and established community organisations will also be important.

Rajasthan's growing focus on its overseas community suggests that the relationship is increasingly being viewed as a continuing connection rather than a one-way link between migrants and their place of origin.

As more young people from the state study and work abroad, leaders who understand both the realities of life overseas and the needs of communities back home could become important intermediaries. Gavy's responsibilities across Rajasthan and Australia provide one example of how this form of diaspora leadership is developing.